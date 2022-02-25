AUBURN —The United Way of DeKalb County is preparing for this year’s Day of Caring, which will be held Friday, June 24.
Project and volunteer applications will be available beginning Monday and will be due to the United Way office by May 6.
The goal of the event is to connect homeowners and nonprofit agencies with volunteers from area businesses and the community, who look to complete projects for the overall benefit of the community.
Last year, 604 volunteers completed 52 projects for homeowners and nonprofit agencies.
In a press release Mark Burnworth, resource development, said each year this event intends to help more people and impact more lives.
“I am excited to see what we can do for our community this year,” Burnworth said. “Last year we did not have the best weather, but our volunteers either kept going in the rain or worked with the projects to reschedule for another day. We had a great group of volunteers and I look forward to everyone coming back again this year and the many others that will join us this year. I want to say thank you to the sponsors. Without their contributions we would not be able to do what we do for DeKalb County.”
The United Way of DeKalb County is seeking hard-working volunteers to complete Day of Caring service projects for agencies and homeowners. United Way of DeKalb County is accepting project applications in Auburn, Ashley, St. Joe, Butler, Garrett, Hamilton, Spencerville and Waterloo.
Projects that do not require a specific skill set for completion can include but are not limited to, exterior painting, trimming bushes, weeding flower beds, staining handicap ramps, organizing rummage sale items and cleaning gutters. Projects that require specific skills can include replacing fence slats, building sheds or ramps, and doing minor exterior home repairs.
Day of Caring sponsorship opportunities are also available and due at the United Way office by May 6. Sponsorship opportunities range from $250 to $2,500 with varying benefits offered at each level.
Questions can be directed to Burnworth at 927-0995 or by emailing mark@unitedwaydekalb.org. All applications can be found on United Way’s website at unitedwaydekalb.org/dayofcaring or by visiting their office located at 950 W. 15th Street in Auburn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.