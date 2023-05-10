AUBURN — The DeKalb County Commissioners Monday agreed to back the St. Joe-Spencerville Regional Sewer District in its grant application to help pay for a complete upgrade at the district’s sewer plant.
Plant operator Harry Riley told the commissioners the plant is 25-30 years old and needs work.
The district is working with Commonwealth Engineers and hopes to procure grant funding from the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs.
Ben Adams of Commonwealth Engineers said the sewer plant project has a price of about $3.6 million. A competitive grant of $700,000 is available from OCRA, the commissioners heard.
Adams said the district is ineligible to apply for the grant on its own, so it is asking the county for assistance.
Adams said the district first must conduct an income survey to see if residents meet low- to moderate-income requirements. Conducting and completing the survey is a 90-day process, Adams said.
He noted there is no guarantee that the survey will determine the district meets those income requirements. The cost of an income survey will be about $3,000, the commissioners heard.
Assuming the district meets the income requirements, a final application to OCRA would be due by the end of the year, with grant awards being announced in late February of 2024, Adams said.
Adams said the commissioners’ involvement will be “pretty benign.”
The commissioners agreed they are in favor of backing the grant process, allowing the sewer district to move forward.
