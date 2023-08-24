AUBURN — The DeKalb County Extension Homemakers will once again host an open class baking contest at the DeKalb County Free Fall Fair.

For over 40 years, the homemakers have hosted this contest. Entry forms are available the Purdue Extension office at 215 E. 8th St., Auburn, from the Purdue Extension DeKalb County Facebook page or provided on the day of entry.

