AUBURN — The DeKalb County Extension Homemakers will once again host an open class baking contest at the DeKalb County Free Fall Fair.
For over 40 years, the homemakers have hosted this contest. Entry forms are available the Purdue Extension office at 215 E. 8th St., Auburn, from the Purdue Extension DeKalb County Facebook page or provided on the day of entry.
All participants must fill out a form to enter.
Thursday, Sept. 28 will be Homemakers Day at the fair. All events will take place at Exhibit Hall on the DeKalb County Fairgrounds, 708 S. Union St., Auburn.
Entries for the bundt cake contest will be accepted from 9-9:30 a.m. An Essential Oils class will take place from 9:45-10:15 a.m., followed by a sour dough baking course.
Following a short break, a noon craft will be from 11 a.m. to noon. Contest winners will be announced at noon.
Any DeKalb County resident is eligible to enter the competition. There is one entry per category per person.
Bundt cakes must be displayed on a disposable plate or board and covered with plastic wrap. Entries will be judged on appearance and taste.
Recipes are to accompany the homemade entry and must be legibly handwritten or typed. Divisions are youth ages 10-18 years and adults 19 years and up. Entries must be made from scratch.
Cash prizes will be awarded: adult division, first place, $30; second place, $20; third place, $10. Youth division, first place, $25; second place, $15; third place, $10.
