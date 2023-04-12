AUBURN — DeKalb County moved one step closer to a new facility for the DeKalb County Highway Department.
Tuesday, the County Council voted to issue revenue bonds to pay for the facility.
It will be located on U.S. 6 just east of Waterloo on property currently used by Henderson Construction. Passed at a previous meeting on first reading, a public hearing Tuesday preceded the second and third readings of the bond ordinance.
Council member William VanWye made the motion, seconded by David Yarde. The council then approved to approve the ordinance.
During a public comment period prior to the vote, Larry Williams addressed the County Council on what he called “irresponsible spending” by the county and the DeKalb Central school district.
“I think we’re on the wrong track fiscally,” Williams said. “As a career finance professional, I’m very concerned about the direction of the county and school district spending plans.”
He said the county’s plans for an $8-$10 million new highway department garage and possible $35 million school district project “hits the taxpayers.” Delays in the highway department project, he said, have resulted in additional costs in several areas while a new jail has been discussed.
“I urge the county council to take immediate action to address these concerns by implementing greater oversight and accountability measures,” Williams said.
He recommended establishing a system of checks and balances, increased transparency in the budget process and prioritizing essential services.
“As a citizen of DeKalb County, I think we have a responsibility to use the resources in a responsible and efficient manner,” Williams said.
Ring said several other sites were considered for the county highway department.
A site near DeKalb Central Communications was “rejected by the public, that it was an inappropriate site,” Ring said.
When asked by Williams the nature of public rejection of that site, Ring responded, “It was put out there and there was a good letter writing campaign against using that site due to its proximity to the Fawn Creek housing and to the school (DeKalb High School and DeKalb Middle School).”
Ring said a suggestion to locate the highway department next to DeKalb Community Corrections and the Sunny Meadows county farm, which would not have required any purchase of land, was rejected by County Commissioners and the highway department.
“Other sites were sought. I think this was the fourth site,” Ring said. “This process has taken a long time and has taken many turns.”
“My only response to that, Rick, is that I have heard public comment to the contrary,” Williams said.
“Go back and look at the Evening Star and the letters and the people who protested not putting it on that site," Ring replied.
“This council has done a number of things to bring those kind expenses into play,” he continued. “We have implemented a five-year capital plan. I think this council has been responsive to those needs.”
