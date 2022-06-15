AUBURN — Fighting back the “happy tears,” Kelly Collins-Ross, director of the DeKalb County Humane Society, thanked everyone who made the new building on C.R. 56 and C.R. 11-A possible.
“The dogs and cats deserve this,” she said during the shelter’s official ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday. “The animals are going to be so happy.”
Despite hosting its official ribbon-cutting, the shelter is not officially open as it is waiting on one last part for its lift station.
Collins-Ross said the part has been shipped, but there is no time table on when it will be installed. She is hoping to be in the building by mid-July.
She said waiting a few more weeks is nothing like the wait that the volunteers and staff have endured over the past couple of years as ground was broken on the project Dec. 20, 2019.
The public is invited to an open house on Saturday from 2-4 p.m..
Jessica Griffith, assistant director of the DeKalb Chamber Partnership, opened the ceremony on Wednesday.
“We are so excited to be here to celebrate this incredible new facility,” Griffith said.
The new 6,000-square-foot facility will replace the humane society’s current location west of Butler on U.S. 6. The humane society has been its current location — a building that was once a rest stop along U.S. 6 — for many years.
With the new facility, space won’t be a premium any more as there is ample space for all the cats and dogs, including several large cat condo areas for the cats to enjoy. The facility also features an expanded lobby, intake room, quarantine room and space for educational classes, along with a large garage and storage area.
An air purification system and other sanitation features will add to the benefits.
Shelter volunteers and the board worked tirelessly during this project to raise the nearly $2 million needed to construct the facility on Auburn’s southwest side.
“The board has been working so hard to make this happen,” Collins-Ross said. “Thank you seems meaningless. I want to thank everyone that made this happen. It means the world to me.”
Auburn Mayor Mike Ley was also on hand for the ceremony and took time to tout the partnership between the city and county that made the build possible.
“Hopefully this is a catalyst for future growth in this area,” he said. “It gives me great pleasure to be a part of this.”
