Across the nation, many public schools are just now reopening, with some still debating how to resume in-person classes safely during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Northeastern Indiana’s public schools have been open since August, with a few brief shutdowns due to high quarantine rates, and with a small percentage of students choosing to learn from home.
Six local superintendents shared how their school districts have managed to keep their doors open for the past six months.
“Kids want to be in school!” East Noble Superintendent Ann Linson said. “They recognize the importance of their education and the value of peer and adult interactions. Teachers and staff members are unbelievably amazing and truly dedicated to our students’ social emotional health as well as the academic needs of our students.”
Linson added, “Masks, distancing of desks, plenty of hand sanitizer, continued reminders, and communication with families worked well. I don’t know that there is anything we would have changed.”
“One of the most important aspects of reopening our schools safely in August was the collaboration with our local health department and Dr. Mark Souder,” said Steve Teders, superintendent of DeKalb Central Schools. “The state and federal government was very helpful in providing overriding guidance, and our local health department helped to shape what the expectations meant to us on a local level. We are still meeting and collaborating regularly, and I don’t see that changing any time soon.”
He said DeKalb Central collaborated with medical professionals, established and adjusted protocols “and remained steadfast in following our COVID-19 protocols.”
Teders added, “Another important aspect of reopening our schools was the collaborative efforts with other school districts around us. It has been extremely helpful to work as a county of education leaders while considering the best and safest way to bring our students back for in-person learning. In-person learning is the best learning for our students.”
“The collaboration within our county has been tremendous,” said Tonya Weaver, superintendent of the Garrett-Keyser-Butler school district. “The ongoing communication with the DeKalb County Health Department and the other local schools has provided support and consistency. We have been able to compare strategies and work together to ensure we are educating our students safely and responsibly.”
“Countywide collaboration, along with guidance from the county health department, coupled with a team effort in the schools and on the buses, staff and students have helped decrease the COVID spread through continual masking, social distancing, multiple sanitation and cleaning efforts throughout the day,” said Shane Conwell, chief financial officer for DeKalb Eastern schools, who will become superintendent in March.
Conwell credited DeKalb Eastern’s success to “the multitude of sanitation and cleaning in buildings and on buses, supplying staff and students with masks, accommodating our COVID remote learners through live instruction via Swivl’s, the communication between parents and the school, and everyone’s general understanding/flexibility of ever-changing guidelines.”
“We’re trying to take a common-sense approach” said Randy Miller, superintendent of Westview School Corporation. “We’re just trying to do a good job with our hygiene, our masking and our social distancing. … Our building leadership and our nurses have just done a tremendous job for us. … Kids are doing a tremendously good job.”
“A key factor for us to reopen and stay open has been our dedicated staff members,” said Superintendent Brent Wilson of the Metropolitan School District of Steuben County.
“From the very beginning of the pandemic, our staff has been committed to providing the best possible learning environment to our students in the safest way possible,” Wilson said. “The combination of in-person and virtual instruction has served our students well during these challenging times.”
“My best advice is to continue to work together,” said Bill Stitt, superintendent of Fremont Community Schools. “My opening speech to the faculty and staff was: ‘Don’t wish for normal, make this year better than normal.’”
Stitt added, “It takes all of our stakeholders to make it through. From day one we have worked with our teaching staff to find ways to make it through the pandemic. I applaud our faculty and staff for their hard work and dedication. It hasn’t been easy. Teaching both in-person and remote learners at the same time has been a challenge. They have put in countless hours finding ways to reach our students.”
Stitt also credited the federal CARES Act money that Fremont schools spent for hand sanitizer and other cleaning supplies.
“Without this money it would have been a huge blow to our budget,” he said. “We have implemented new cleaning guidelines this year to make sure our facilities are clean and ready for everyone. We have also implemented new visitor policies this year. No field trips for our students, very limited visitors during the school day. No dances, limited seating for athletic events, etc.”
Teders emphasized “how proud I am of our students, teachers and staff throughout the past 11 months. I’ve spent nearly 30 years in public education and never before have I seen the need for such a drastic shift in how we approach educating children. … I feel extremely proud of our district for what we have accomplished thus far, while fully understanding that we have a long way to go.”
