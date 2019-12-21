Today
Santa’s Chalet, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Courtyard Park, 7th and Cedar streets, downtown Auburn; visits and photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus and a reindeer.
Sunday
American Red Cross Blood Drive, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., St. Michael the Archangel Parish, 1098 C.R. 39, Waterloo; visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS to make an appointment.
Monday
American Red Cross Blood Drive, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., DeKalb County Council on Aging, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn; visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS to make an appointment or for more information.
Auburn Kiwanis Club, meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
Saturday, Dec. 28
Free community meal, hosted by New Hope Christian Center and Waterloo Elementary School, at the school, 2-6 p.m.
Free jukebox night, Garrett Eagles, 220 S. Randolph St., 6:30-10:30 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 10
Fish Fry, 4:30-7 p.m., Corunna Fire Department, 1111 U.S. 6, Corunna.
Sunday, Jan. 13
Fish fry, Garrett VFW Post 1892, 118 N. Cowen St., noon until gone, $10.
Friday, Jan 24
Fish Fry, 4:30-7 p.m., Corunna Fire Department, 1111 U.S. 6, Corunna.
Sunday, Feb. 9
Fish fry, Garrett VFW Post 1892, 118 N. Cowen St., noon until gone, $10.
Friday, Feb. 14
Fish Fry, 4:30-7 p.m., Corunna Fire Department, 1111 U.S. 6, Corunna.
Friday, Feb. 28
Fish Fry, 4:30-7 p.m., Corunna Fire Department, 1111 U.S. 6, Corunna.
Sunday, March 8
Fish fry, Garrett VFW Post 1892, 118 N. Cowen St., noon until gone, $10.
Friday, March 13
Fish Fry, 4:30-7 p.m., Corunna Fire Department, 1111 U.S. 6, Corunna.
Friday, March 27
Fish Fry, 4:30-7 p.m., Corunna Fire Department, 1111 U.S. 6, Corunna.
Friday, April 10
Fish Fry, 4:30-7 p.m., Corunna Fire Department, 1111 U.S. 6, Corunna.
Sunday, April 12
Fish fry, Garrett VFW Post 1892, 118 N. Cowen St., noon until gone, $10.
Friday, April 24
Fish Fry, 4:30-7 p.m., Corunna Fire Department, 1111 U.S. 6, Corunna.
Friday, May 8
Fish Fry, 4:30-7 p.m., Corunna Fire Department, 1111 U.S. 6, Corunna
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.