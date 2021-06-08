AUBURN — An Auburn man was ordered to serve seven years in prison Monday in a case involving the battery of a woman.
Gregory Cupka, 54, of the 500 block of Peterson Street pleaded guilty to aggravated battery, a Level 3 felony, as part of a plea agreement filed in DeKalb Superior Court II.
Judge Monte Brown sentenced Cupka to 10 years in prison, with three years suspended and seven years to serve. Cupka also received three years of probation. His plea agreement capped any executed sentence at nine years.
Cupka received credit for 421 days he served in jail while his case was pending.
Cupka was accused of knowingly inflicting injury on a person that created a substantial risk of death.
He originally faced a charge of attempted murder, a Level 1 felony, but that was dismissed as part of the plea agreement, along with charges of domestic battery, a Level 5 felony; criminal confinement, a Level 6 felony; strangulation, a Level 6 felony; and resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor.
Cupka was attested in April 2020 after Auburn Police responded to a welfare check in the 500 block of Peterson Street to find a domestic situation.
During Monday’s hearing, Cupka’s brother testified that Cupka had been experiencing problems regarding employment and was experiencing depression at the time of the offense. He described the events going on in his brother’s life at that time as “the perfect storm.” He said he has never known his brother to be violent and noted that Cupka has family support.
Cupka’s attorney, Kevin Likes, concurred that the events in Cupka’s life at that time resulted in “the perfect storm” and said a similar incident was not likely to repeat itself.
Cupka apologized for his actions and asked for forgiveness.
DeKalb County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Neal Blythe said he was most concerned that Cupka appeared to be minimizing his actions in a pre-sentence report and has indicated the victim’s version of events is false.
“It’s an extremely serious case,” Blythe said.
Brown said he was inclined to agree with a probation officer’s opinion that Cupka had minimized his involvement in the case.
Brown said if the information he has read and heard is accurate, “that perfect storm nearly resulted in a murder.”
“It came dangerously close, based upon what I’ve read,” Brown added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.