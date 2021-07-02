INDIANAPOLIS — Every year the Indiana State Fair hires seasonal employees to help put on the Great Indiana State Fair, returning July 30-August 22. The state fair is a month away and still has about 100 positions available for anyone looking for a fun, summer seasonal job.
The Indiana State Fair will hold a second job fair Wednesday from 4–6 p.m. at the Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center in the Pop Weaver Youth Pavilion, 1202 E. 38th Street, Indianapolis. Candidates will be interviewed and potentially hired on-site.
Positions related to parking, security, operations, tractor shuttles and education are still available. Applicants are asked to bring a smile, a positive attitude and a copy of their resume, if available.
To access the fair’s COVID-19 safety measures, visit https://www.indianastatefair.com/p/state-fair/covid-19-safety.
If applicants are unable to attend the job fair, they may visit the State Fairgrounds’ employment office, located inside the Fall Creek Parkway entrance/Gate 6 at the public safety building, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. For more information on the job fair or to apply online for seasonal positions, visit www.indianastatefair.com.
The Indiana State Fair is the state’s largest multi-day event celebrating Hoosiers’ spirit and agricultural heritage. These 18 days celebrate Indiana agriculture and promote it to hundreds of thousands of people across Indiana, and beyond. Nationally recognized for offering great entertainment, showcasing 4-H youth, interactive agriculture education programs, premiere facilities and a variety of unique, fun foods, the Indiana State Fair has been an annual attraction for generations of Hoosiers since 1852. For more information, visit www.indianastatefair.com or follow the fair on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.