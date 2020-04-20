Girl Scout Troop 50690 recently donated its 98 packages of extra Girl Scout Cookies to Parkview DeKalb Hospital, the Waterloo Fire Department, and the Auburn Police Department.
Shown with their cookies are Auburn Police Officer Adam Barton and Mary Hutton, a lab scientist at Parkview DeKalb Hospital.
The annual Girl Scout Cookie Sale is on hold until it is safe for girls to sell again, if they choose to do so, a Girl Scout spokeswoman said.
