AUBURN — A Columbia City man who admitted to being the driver in a burglary turned double shooting in the 1600 block of S.R. 8 in May 2022 was sentenced to two years of incarceration during a hearing in DeKalb Superior Court II Monday.
Shaun T. Kruse, of the 800 block of Ohio Street had pleaded guilty to an amended charge of aiding in burglary, a Level 5 felony, during a hearing May 17.
Under the terms of the agreement, Judge Monte Brown Monday sentenced Kruse to four years of incarceration, with two years to serve and two years suspended. He was placed on probation for two years and must obtain substance abuse counseling. He received credit for 408 days served in jail while the case was pending.
Kruse and co-defendant Tabitha L. Johnson originally were charged with two counts of felony murder and burglary, a Level 2 felony. As part of the plea agreement, the murder charges against Kruse were dismissed.
Kruse and Johnson and two other suspects — Rameica Lasharon Moore, 36, of Fort Wayne, and Dylan Scott Morefield, 22, of Churubusco — went to the S.R. 8 residential property on May 15, 2022. Kruse admitted he drove the three suspects and himself to the house. He said he did not enter the residence, but stayed in the car while the other three suspects entered the house and committed theft.
They confronted the homeowner, who then produced his own firearm, and fired at the suspects, according to court documents.
Moore and Morefield died in the shooting.
Kruse and Johnson were not alleged to have been the shooters but were charged with murder because Morefield and Moore died during the commission of a burglary or attempted burglary in which Johnson and Kruse were involved.
Johnson, of the 600 block of Walnut Street, Fort Wayne, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of burglary, a Level 2 felony, as part of a plea agreement filed in DeKalb Superior Court I. She has been sentenced to 16 years in prison — with two years suspended — and two years of probation. As part of the plea agreement, the two counts of felony murder were dismissed.
During Monday’s hearing, Kruse’s attorney, Kevin Likes, described Kruse’s involvement in the incident as “somewhat minimal” and said the plea fits his involvement.
Likes noted the positive change in Kruse’s demeanor, describing him as “smart” and “polite.”
Likes noted Kruse has a history of substance abuse.
“He’s been sitting in jail and has dried out,” Likes added. Likes said Kruse is on “minimum security” status at the jail.
DeKalb County Prosecutor Neal Blythe said the goal is to give Kruse the tools to stay off drugs when he is released from incarceration.
“The goal is go get him back into a sober lifestyle outside of the DeKalb County Jail,” Blythe added.
“I truly believe it saved my life,” Kruse said of his time in jail.
“Fentanyl was taking over,” Kruse added.
“I’m thankful for the intervention. I hope that I can continue to improve.”
Brown described Kruse as a “poster boy” for what can happen when a person is on drugs and drugs control a person’s life.
“Good luck to you. You’ve come a long way. Don’t lose that,” Brown told him.
