Waterloo Grant Township Public Library is at 300 S. Wayne St., Waterloo, phone 837-4491. Hours are: Monday-Thursday: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Saturday: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Weekly Programs
• Virtual Craft — Tuesday, 2 p.m., posted on the library’s Facebook page;
• Story Time — Thursday, 10 a.m., socially distanced;
• Yoga — Thursday, 6-7 p.m., free and socially distanced; waiver required; bring a mat and a water bottle.
Spring Break
Daily take and make and virtual activities through March 26. More details to be announced. Activities will be: today, luminaries; Wednesday, bird feeders; Thursday, chick bookmark; Friday, Peep Playdough.
COVID vaccine help
Assistance is available for anyone age 40 and older needing support in scheduling an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccination. Patrons should come to the library during normal opening hours.
Auto renewals
Items not returned will automatically renew on their due date.
Items may not be eligible for an auto-renewal in these instances:
• the item is needed for a hold; or
• the maximum amount of item renewals has been met.
If you have given the library your email address, you will be notified when your items have been successfully renewed, or if they were unable to be renewed.
Patrons still will accrue fines if items are returned late after all renewals have been exhausted.
Non-resident student library cards
The library still is offering free student cards. Parents and legal guardians can bring their children who are schooled within DeKalb County to sign up for their free student cards.
Proof of address is required as well as a parent’s photo ID.
Please note that student cards are valid only at the issuing library.
Additional information
• Face coverings are required for all staff and patrons. Face coverings must completely cover the mouth and nose. Those who do not wish to wear a face covering can utilize the library’s curbside services by calling 837-4491.
• Computer and library usage is limited to 30 minutes.
• Public areas are sanitized after patron usage, as well as periodically throughout the day.
• Library materials will be quarantined and sanitized after usage.
• The library is still providing curbside services.
• Please utilize the exterior book drop at any time to drop off library materials.
• At this time, the library is not accepting book donations.
• The library is not renting out its Community Room at this time.
• Study rooms are available by appointment only.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.