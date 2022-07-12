ST. JOE — There will be plenty to celebrate at the 2022 St. Joe Pickle Festival.
On Saturday, Sechler’s Pickles will be recognized with a historical marker.
DeKalb County Historian John Bry applied for the marker to recognize the century-old company late last year. The application was approved by the Indiana Historical Bureau.
Sechler’s Pickles was founded 100 years ago by Ralph and Anna Sechler. A short dedication and unveiling ceremony will take place 8:30 a.m. Saturday at the factory, located at 5686 S.R. 1, just north of St. Joe. The public is welcome to attend.
The weekend of fun begins tomorrow. Throughout the festival, the St. Joe-Spencerville Lions Club will serve homemade ice cream, including their special pickle ice cream flavor. Craft and food vendors, kids activities and the art and photo exhibit all are open.
The art and photo exhibit is at Riverdale Elementary School. The exhibit continues noon to 8 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
Thursday
Sweetcakes Entertainment, a free event featuring balloon animals and face painting, is from 4-8 p.m. in the entertainment tent. Kids games and free activities are from 4-9 p.m.
At 6 p.m., children can decorate cucumbers for the annual pickle derby on the hill behind Riverdale Elementary School. The pickle derby is similar to the Boy Scouts’ pinewood derby where racers are lined up next to each other to race on an inclined track.
A teen dance with deejay Afficial takes place from 4-7:30 p.m.
Friday
Events include a bake sale, flea market and silent auction from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the St. Mark Lutheran Church. Shuttle rides will be available from the midway to the church. The bake sale, flea market and silent auction continue Saturday.
Indiana Wild will present a free animal show at noon. Magician Jim Barron will present his magic show at 1 p.m.
Children can play bingo from 2-3 p.m. Adult bingo is from 3:30-4:30 p.m.
There will be free rock painting in the craft tent beginning at 2 p.m. Children can also stop by the face painting booth.
The Concord Township Fire Department will serve a fish dinner from 5-7 p.m.
The Big Richard band will perform blues, classic and Southern rock from 7:30-9:30 p.m.
The fire department blue light parade begins at 9:30 p.m.
Saturday
The annual Pickle Pepper Poker People Walk, a sanctioned Volkswalk event, kicks off the day’s activities. Participants can register from 6:30-10:30 a.m. They will complete the marked course by 1 p.m.
Concord Township firefighters will serve a pancake and sausage breakfast from 7-10 a.m.
Open play pickle ball is from 9 a.m. to noon.
Children’s games will be from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. Kids can decorate cucumbers for the annual pickle people contest at 11:30 a.m. Winners will be announced following the parade, which begins at 1 p.m.
Weigh-in for the popular kids tractor pull is at 2 p.m., with competition beginning at 3 p.m.
The annual cruise-in car show is from 4-8 p.m.
The Shane Bond band will perform from 4-7 p.m. Canyon Drive will perform from 8-10 p.m.
American Fireworks will launch the fireworks finale around 10 p.m.
