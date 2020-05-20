HAMILTON — Hamilton High School’s Class of 2020 seniors will participate in a graduation ceremony that will combine virtual and in-person elements as well as a parade, Superintendent Anthony Cassel reported at Monday’s Hamilton Community Schools board meeting.
Graduation will take place May 29. A video of taped speeches and Cassel’s charge to the graduates will be released on the morning of May 29. At 6 p.m. that day, students will begin arriving at the school in their vehicles for a parade around town. Each student will be allowed to have up to three vehicles per caravan, Cassel said. Seniors will return to the school by 7 p.m. Each senior will exit his or her vehicle and walk across an outdoor stage in front of the school, Cassel explained.
Cassel acknowledged there is some disappointment that a traditional graduation ceremony cannot take place due to the coronavirus public health emergency, which has resulted in school buildings being shut down until at least June 30. However, he noted, some seniors are excited at the alternative arrangements that are being planned.
“Having the traditional setting is not something we can accomplish,” Cassel said. “We’re trying to do everything we can to celebrate with them.”
Also Monday night:
• The board approved a project to refinish the main gym flooring. The floor has not been refinished since it was installed in 2011, Cassel said.
There are spots on the floor where the varnish has worn off down to the wood, and there are air bubbles in the cracks, Cassel reported.
The board accepted Cassel’s recommendation to hire flooring company Foster’s of Michigan to perform the work, which will include stripping the floor, refinishing it and applying new logos. The initial cost will be $25,000, and there will be a $3,200 annual maintenance cost. Money is available for the work in the district’s operation fund. The annual maintenance cost will be built into the budget, Cassel said.
• The board approved a two-year agreement with Smart System Kitchen Cleaning Products for an annual cost of $2,600. The agreement will result in annual savings of $1,600 in chemical costs compared to a previous vendor.
• Cassel reported that a professional development conference that Hamilton staff had planned to attend in Orlando, Florida, has been canceled. The district had received a grant that would have paid for hotel and travel expenses, and those funds now will be used for alternative professional development that will include consultants visiting the district to provide professional development for all staff.
• School district treasurer Brittany Taylor reported the district has seen savings between $6,000 and $7,000 in utility expenses and $6,000 to $8,000 in gasoline expenses while schools have been closed over the past few months.
• Cassel announced the district has received a $2,000 donation from the Angola Fire Department and a $1,000 grant from the Indiana Toll Road School Relief Fund that will be used to help cover the cost of providing lunches to students during the COVID-19 pandemic.
