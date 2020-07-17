DeKalb High School’s band students are dealing well with disappointment, their director says.
Friday, the Indiana State School Music Association canceled the 2020 marching band season due to the dangers of COVID-19.
ISSMA gave band directors advance notice, and DeKalb director Shanna Lank shared the news Thursday in an online meeting with the Baron Brigade’s 95 members.
“They were great. It was nothing less than I would expect out of them,” Lank said Friday. “We cried together, and then they were laughing by the end.”
Eastside High School band director Adam Strong said he told his students to prepare for cancellation before ISSMA’s formal announcement.
“I went into the season telling the kids there was a possibility this would happen,” Strong said Friday.
“We’re still going to try to do everything we can for the kids,” he said. “We still want them to have a good time, but use it as a learning tool.”
Garrett High School’s director could not be reached for comment Friday.
DeKalb’s band members told Lank that in spite of the cancellation, “We’re still the 2020 Marching Brigade,” she said.
“They handled it so well. Most of their questions were: What are we going to do to be together as a family? It’s about the memories and the time that we spend together,” Lank said. “We’re doing something right, we’ve taught them correctly, if that’s what their concerns are.”
Moving forward, Lank said, “We are going to look at what we can do in our community to play and perform and keep our kids active.”
She hopes to have concrete ideas to present when school starts Aug. 10.
At Eastside, Strong said he intends to shift to more of a “show band” style for football games.
Strong hopes Eastside’s band will be allowed to perform at football games and perform “different shows with different themes and different music. We want to look at different ways we can perform at football games and in the community,” he added.
“We’re trying to fight for the opportunity. I feel for our seniors because they won’t get to compete,” he said.
Lank expects to focus this fall on preparing for concert bands, chamber choirs and maybe some extra jazz combos, along with activities for percussion and the color guard.
“Just because marching season isn’t happening doesn’t mean we don’t have opportunities to provide to kids,” she said.
As for what the band program is losing, she said, “Marching band is more than the competition end. It’s that camaraderie we get across the board with other bands. … That’s the part we all are going to miss the most.”
ISSMA held out the potential for virtual band competitions, with judging by video.
“The Brigade won’t do a virtual option,” Lank predicted. “In speaking with the family last night, that didn’t seem like something we wanted to do.” She left open the possibility of changing that decision if virtual contests turn out to look appealing.
“We’re looking at some alternative options for us to perform together,” Lank said.
Most of the band’s parade appearances also are off the table due to cancellations of events. One option that still remains is the DeKalb County Free Fall Fair in late September in Auburn.
“If we can do the fair and that’s approved by the health department,” Lank said, “you bet the Brigade will be there.”
