Ground broken on new highway department campus

WATERLOO — “It’s been a long time coming,” said DeKalb County Highway Superintendent Ben Parker as a small crowd gathered at the site that will become the new DeKalb County Highway Department campus.
With the turning of dirt, a groundbreaking ceremony took place Friday at the new campus location on Waterloo’s east edge in the 3900 block of U.S. 6.
The new facility has a guaranteed maximum price of $8.749 million and will replace the department’s outdated facility on Auburn’s Ensley Avenue.
The project includes five buildings: an existing office and new truck shop, a parking garage, non-heated storage, salt barn and fuel station.
FCI Construction will build the facility using the “build, operate, transfer” delivery system.
Parker said the new facility will enable the department to operate much more efficiently and thanked the DeKalb County Commissioners and DeKalb County Council for working to get the project accomplished.
Commissioners president William Hartman also noted the efficiency — both in the field as well as in the shop — that will be realized as a result of the new campus.
Hartman pointed out the project has been four years in the making.
“It’s going to be a great project,” he added.
On behalf of the county council, councilman Bob Krafft thanked Parker for his leadership and praised the highway department team.
“I’m happy that the council has been able to find a way to fund this,” he added.
Krafft noted his father was highway department superintendent about 60 years ago, and quipped that the Quonset huts were not in the best of shape back then.
“This is the right thing to do. We needed a new facility,” Krafft said.
Commissioner Todd Sanderson also credited the Town of Waterloo for being whet he described as “a great team player on this deal.”
Laying out a timeline for work at the site, project manager Carston Dick of FCI said material will show up at the end of May, foundation work will begin in June and work on erecting steel will begin in late June. The targeted completion of the project is planned for January 2024.
Along with FCI, key project partners are Greg Martz Development, Elevatus Architecture, SCO Engineering, ForeSight and Engineering Resources Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.