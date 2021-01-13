HAMILTON — While a healthy rainy day fund is a good thing, it shouldn’t be too healthy, Hamilton Community Schools Superintendent Anthony Cassel cautioned the school board Monday night.
“Obviously you want a healthy rainy day fund, but you don’t want it too healthy, because the state is looking at that number and they’re looking at how much cash you’re sitting on, and at some point they’re going to encourage you to utilize some of that cash. We’re probably well beyond that point,” Cassel said.
He noted that the district’s rainy day fund is almost $2 million. He said the state likes a school district’s rainy day fund to be around 25% of its education fund.
“Twenty-five percent of our education fund is about $500,000. We’re almost at $2 million,” Cassel said.
“We don’t want it down to $500,000, because what they don’t understand is if we have to do a referendum again and a referendum would fail, we need money to help us in that transition.”
Cassel said the district’s administrators will look at priorities in the school building to spend down some of the rainy day fund.
“It’s going to be several hundred thousand dollars,” Cassel said.
Possible projects include replacing outdated student devices, replacing old doors in the front of the building that stick and do not always fully close, and installing additional cameras in the building for visibility and security, the board heard.
“So we’re going to look at all those things, kind of prioritize, and go from there,” Cassel told the board.
“It kills me because we’ve worked hard to get to that point. But in the same breath, I feel good that we’ve worked hard to get to that point and we can do it without any burden on the community. … We’ve really positioned ourselves financially right now in a position where we can do some much-needed upgrades and things for our building without that being a burden on our community, and some of those things will actually benefit our community.”
Also Monday night:
The board authorized Cassel to post a job opening for a student support specialist and athletic and activities coordinator position, to begin next year. Brad Hennessey has stepped down from his position as athletic coordinator and will continue in his role as head maintenance director.
Cassel proposed the new position will assume the duties being vacated by Hennessey as well as other roles. Cassel recommended that the position be paid at a teacher salary rate and be based on experience. That amount will come in about $20,000 under the salary of an assistant principal or athletic director, Cassel said.
The board approved creating a student technician position for the technology department. The student, who must be a junior or a senior, will perform the duties as part of his or her ICE (Interdisciplinary cooperative education) program classes and will be paid $9 per hour for three hours a day.
The board tabled approving a contract with Koorsen Fire and Security for annual maintenance and an upgrade of the school fire alarm system.
Cassel said numerous false alarms are being triggered out of a specific zone in the school building that includes the front hallway. Last year brought 39 false alarms that were burdensome to the volunteer firefighters who were called to respond, Cassel said. Several false alarms also have been triggered this year, and the district has been billed $250 for one of those call-outs, Cassel said.
Koorsen has offered a quote of about $38,000 to replace the system. Board member Lee Stoy said he would like to see another quote for comparison. The board voted to table the matter to allow Cassel to obtain a second quote.
The board heard an update on the number of students in the district who are attending classes virtually. At the high school, eight students began the school year as virtual learners. An additional 12 students have transferred to virtual learning, for a total of 20, Co-Principal Greg Piatt reported.
The elementary school has 11 remote learners. Originally, 14 elementary students were attending classes virtually, but three have returned to in-person classes, Principal Kristyn Watkins said.
In its reorganization meeting, the board re-elected Jeremy Hill to serve as board president. Stacey Shull was elected as vice president, and Jamy Merritt was elected as board secretary.
Warrick & Boyn were reappointed as legal counsel for the board. Brittany Taylor will continue to serve as the school corporation treasurer, and Claire Smith will serve as deputy treasurer.
The school board will serve as the district’s finance committee with Hill as president and Merritt as secretary. Hill also will serve as the district’s delegate to the Indiana School Boards Association.
Hill will be the district’s representative on the Hamilton Park Board, and Cassel will serve on the Hamilton Redevelopment Committee.
Hill and Merritt will serve on the district’s negotiation committee.
The board will continue to meet on the third Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m., except for the December meeting, which will take place one week earlier due to Christmas break.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.