One injured in two-vehicle crash Friday
AUBURN — One person complained of chest pain following a two-vehicle accident just before 8 p.m. Friday in the 5400 block of C.R. 11-A between Auburn and Garrett, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department reported.
Kelly Thimlar, 48, of Garrett, complained of chest pain and was transported to an area hospital for treatment of her injuries.
Police said Thimlar was driving a 2016 Chevrolet Trax west on C.R. 11-A, approaching the exit ramp for Interstate 69 at the 326 mile marker. A 2010 Ford Fusion, driven by William Miller, 29, of Fort Wayne, was stopped for the stop sign and then pulled onto C.R. 11-A in front of the Thimlar vehicle.
According to a police report, following the collision, the Thimlar vehicle came to rest in the intersection and the Miller vehicle came to rest on the southwest side of the intersection off the roadway.
Air bags deployed in both vehicles. Miller and a passenger, Antoine Simmons, 34, of Fort Wayne, did not report injuries.
Both vehicles were determined to be total losses.
County police were assisted by Parkview EMS, Blue Eagle Towing Service and Jeff’s Towing Service.
