New home sought for former Meese Chapel

AUBURN — Efforts are underway to find a new home for the former Meese Chapel church.
The church, which closed in 2022, still stands at 2906 C.R. 60 next to the DeKalb County Airport in Jackson Township south of Auburn.
Since the church closed, the property has been acquired by the airport, which is working with DeKalb County Historian Mary Hollabaugh Diehl and former County Historian John Bry in hopes of finding a new location for the building.
Bry said they have been working “proactively and collaboratively” with airport leadership in hopes of finding a new home for the former church building, even if it means it leaves DeKalb County in order to be saved. Other examples of DeKalb County structures that were saved and moved elsewhere include the Gramling Cabin, now in Noble County, and the Cedar Chapel Covered Bridge, now located at Conner Prairie.
Constructed in 1899, the simple Meese Chapel building is the last historic church building surviving in the township. It served as part of a southern DeKalb County circuit of Methodist churches stretching from Spencerville through Butler Township. It is a unique building having been named in honor of the Rev. William Meese during his lifetime, according to Bry’s research.
Bry said Meese was a native of Ohio who found his way to DeKalb County as a farmer in Fairfield Township. He eventually had other business pursuits in Waterloo and was elected to county office.
Meese would be best known for his career as a Methodist minister and is credited with marrying the most people in DeKalb County. He rose to national fame by holding matrimony reunions in Waterloo and Auburn that drew hundreds of people he was credited with marrying during his lifetime. He would also form the first known national matrimony association. Meese is buried in Evergreen Cemetery in Auburn.
The former Meese Chapel must be moved by the end of the year or the building will be demolished. Bry said the building is in excellent condition with additions of a kitchen, dining hall and restrooms in the 1950s and 1960s.
Bry said the building could be converted into a home or used as a wedding chapel, or other small business or commercial uses. The additions could also be removed leaving the original one room sanctuary for relocation.
Bry and Diehl are engaging with professional movers to obtain cost estimates.
For questions or more information, reach out to Diehl by email at mdiehl1873@gmail.com and Bry at bryj@oakgov.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.