AUBURN — The DeKalb Humane Society is expecting construction to begin soon on its new humane shelter south of Auburn and Garrett.
A steel frame made locally by Nucor will begin rising within 2-3 weeks, officers of the Humane Society said Thursday. Siding also may be installed before winter sets in.
Construction will resume in the spring to complete a 6,800-square-foot building at 5730 C.R. 11-A, just west of Interstate 69 exit 326.
A development plan for the new shelter received approval at Wednesday night’s meeting of the DeKalb County Plan Commission at the courthouse in Auburn.
Fetters Construction of Auburn will build the new structure, which will replace the shelter’s present home in a smaller, aging building along U.S. 6, west of Butler.
The new shelter will be able to hold more animals and will feature an intake room, quarantine room and a space for educational classes. An air purification system and other sanitation features will add to the benefits. It will have water service from the city of Auburn, with a mound system for sewage treatment.
The Humane Society conducted a groundbreaking ceremony for the new building in December 2019, but construction was delayed by the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic this spring.
