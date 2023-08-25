FORT WAYNE — After 16 years of steadfast commitment and exceptional leadership, The Mustard Seed Furniture Bank executive director, Suzie Jordan, is departing, the organization’s board of directors announced Tuesday.
“During her tenure, Suzie has played an integral role in driving the organization’s mission and growth, leaving an indelible mark on the community and the organization itself,” the organization said in a news release.
“Under Suzie’s visionary guidance, The Mustard Seed Furniture Bank has flourished, expanding its reach and impact to become a cornerstone of positive change within the community. Her strategic insights, tireless dedication, and unwavering commitment have propelled the organization’s achievements, benefiting countless individuals and families.”
The board of directors said it would like to extend its heartfelt gratitude to Suzie Jordan for her remarkable contributions and exemplary leadership over the years.
“Her passion for the organization’s mission, her innovative thinking, and her ability to forge meaningful partnerships have paved the way for transformative initiatives that have touched the lives of many,” the board stated.
“It is with mixed emotions that we bid farewell to Suzie Jordan,” said board chair Mikel Kamphues.
“Her impact on our organization and the community at large has been immeasurable. While we will miss her guidance and presence, we are excited for her as she embarks on a new opportunity to further impact communities.”
Jordan will be transitioning to a new role as executive director of Hoosiers Feeding The Hungry in early fall, where she will continue her journey of making a positive difference in the lives of others. The board of directors wholeheartedly wishes her success and fulfillment in this new chapter, it stated.
The board will immediately begin a search for a new executive director. The selection process will focus on identifying an individual who shares the same commitment to The Mustard Seed Furniture Bank’s mission and possesses the vision to lead the organization into its next phase of growth and impact.
The Mustard Seed Furniture Bank is a nonprofit organization, providing household furnishings to families and individuals as they rebuild their lives after suffering disaster, personal tragedy or other misfortunes. Founded in 2002 by a group of business friends, the Mustard Seed Furniture Bank took root in Fort Wayne.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.