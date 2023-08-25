FORT WAYNE — After 16 years of steadfast commitment and exceptional leadership, The Mustard Seed Furniture Bank executive director, Suzie Jordan, is departing, the organization’s board of directors announced Tuesday.

“During her tenure, Suzie has played an integral role in driving the organization’s mission and growth, leaving an indelible mark on the community and the organization itself,” the organization said in a news release.

