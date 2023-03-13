Alternating lane closures planned for I-69 construction

FORT WAYNE — The Indiana Department of Transportation announces alternating lane closures on I-69 for construction.
Beginning on or after March 20, crews will be working on concrete patching and joint repair in both directions of the interstate between approximately Branstrator Road and Coldwater Road.
Work will begin on the northbound side of I-69 at Branstrator Road and move north towards Coldwater Road. Once the northbound side is complete, crews will move to the southbound side of I-69 and work south toward Branstrator Road. Work will be done in phases with work zones that are approximately 3 miles long. Motorists should watch for the lane closures, lane shifts and reduced speed limits in the work zones.
Along with the patching and joint repair, crews will be resurfacing the Goshen Road ramps, exit 309, and the southbound off-ramp from I-69 to U.S. 24, exit 302. That work is expected to take place in May and will be completed during the night.
Construction is expected to be complete by the beginning of November. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.
INDOT encourages drivers to consider worker safety by slowing down, using extra caution and driving distraction-free when traveling in and around all work zones.
