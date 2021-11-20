AUBURN — Northeastern Indiana Court Appointed Special Advocate volunteers were applauded for their efforts in 2020 and 2021 at an annual banquet recently.
CASA provides a voice for powerless children involved in judicial proceedings and advocates for their best interests while striving to improve their circumstances and quality of life. Northeastern Indiana CASA serves DeKalb, Lagrange, Noble, Steuben and Whitley counties.
With 15 new volunteers joining the nonprofit in 2020 and 2021, the organization now has 39 volunteers and a zero wait list.
“We couldn’t do what we do without each of you,” said volunteer coordinator Abby Gabet. “It is because of each of you, our program has been able to maintain a zero wait list. This means that of all the counties we serve, there are zero children waiting for someone to give them a voice. I am so proud to be part of this CASA family.”
Executive Director Brooke Griggs described the volunteers as “tenacious.”
“I tried to think of one word I wanted to focus on tonight to appropriately describe your volunteer work. I thought of all the basic words that come to mind, but those words just weren’t hitting the mark. Then the word ‘tenacious’ hit me,” Griggs said.
Griggs said she looked at synonyms for “tenacious” and found words like “steadfast,” “stubborn,” “unwavering,” “faithful” and “loyal.”
“It was then I determined that I can’t box my volunteers into one word, one description, because my volunteers are so much more than that,” Griggs said.
At the banquet, four volunteers were celebrated for milestone years of service.
Diane Bair, celebrating five years of service, joined in 2016 and has overseen 10 Child In Need of Services cases and advocated for 13 children.
Brayton Pickard, also hitting the five-year milestone, serves DeKalb County and has overseen 10 CHINS cases and advocated for 13 children.
With 10 years of volunteer service, Cathy Aldrich was recognized and serves Steuben County. Since 2011, she has overseen 24 CHINS cases, one guardianship case, four divorce cases and advocated for 42 children.
Special recognition went to long-time volunteer Liz Gilbert. She will mark 20 years of volunteer work in January. Gilbert was presented with a trophy for all she has done for the nonprofit.
“We are so thankful for you and your commitment to our program and advocating for these kiddos. You have such a huge heart, and we are so lucky to have you,” Gabet said.
In 2020, amidst the pandemic, Northeastern Indiana CASA served 464 children. The year also brought about 30 adoptions and 400 children were reunified with their biological families. During this trying year, volunteers were forced to move into virtual visits with children, virtual team meetings, and even virtual court hearings.
“Your selflessness, hard work, time, dedication, passion and genuine love and support that you give to the kids we serve does not go unnoticed,” Gabet said. “What is more amazing about each of you is that you don’t (volunteer) for the glory, fame or recognition, but rather the quiet satisfaction of helping others.
“By doing what you do, helping these children, you make a difference in their lives,” she continued. “You give them hope, hope for a better future. You empower them to find their voice and rise above their circumstances. You remind them they matter. That is what makes it all worth it.”
This year, Northeastern Indiana CASA has served 446 children and seen many changes within its organization. Long-time volunteer turned staff member Kathy Bock retired in July which meant Megan Swaidner, who was originally hired as an administrative assistant, was promoted to a Guardian Ad Litem role serving DeKalb County. Kacie Good was hired as the new administrative assistant, previously a volunteer serving Steuben County.
“As the program grows, changes, and adapts, one thing is always the same,” said Griggs. “We have the most steadfast, stubborn, unwavering, faithful, loyal, and tenacious CASA crew around.”
To learn more about Northeastern Indiana CASA, visit neincasa.net.
