AUBURN — A Fort Wayne man was killed in a crash south of Auburn at 9:40 a.m. Tuesday, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department reported.
Nicholas A. Chambers, 34, died at the scene when his vehicle struck the rear of a garbage collection truck on C.R. 68, east of C.R. 35.
A passenger in Chambers’ vehicle, Philip W. Nason Jr., 35, of Fort Wayne, was extricated from the wreckage and transported to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne in critical condition with lacerations to his head and hand.
The garbage truck’s driver, Bryan M. Horvath, 33, of Fort Wayne, was outside the truck dumping trash into its receptacle and was hit by the trash-container lift arm after the impact. He complained of back pain.
Police said the garbage truck was facing westbound, parked in front of a residence, when Chambers’ westbound 2020 Hyundai Tucson vehicle struck it in the rear.
Jackson Fire Rescue, Indiana State Police and Parkview DeKalb EMS assisted the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department at the crash scene.
