AUBURN — Marcus Smith received Scouting’s highest honor, the Eagle Award, at a court of honor recently. He is the son of Carl and Melinda Smith of Auburn and a member of Boys Scout Troop 169, chartered with the Auburn Presbyterian Church.
To achieve the rank of Eagle, Smith was required to earn 21 merit badges. Smith earned 43 merit badges and four palms — one palm for every five merit badges earned over the required 21. He served as the senior patrol leader for the troop, fulfilling his leadership requirement. For his Eagle Scout service project, Smith installed two benches under grape arbors in the biblical garden at the Auburn Presbyterian Church. He also installed a bicycle rack and a Little Library in the church garden.
Eagle Scout Robert Mason spoke on the significance of the Eagle Scout Award, reminding Smith that the ideals of Scouting, the Scout oath and the Scout law now are a part of his every day life.
During his time in the troop, Smith participated in many community service projects and long-term camping activities which included camping at Camp Chief Little Turtle and in the Great Smoky Mountains and backpacking for 10 days at Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico.
The rank of Eagle is earned by less than 5% of all Scouts who join the Boy Scouts of America.
Smith will be attending Purdue University and will major in aerospace engineering.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.