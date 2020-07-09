AUBURN — Daryl McConnell is Auburn’s new city engineer, after six months of interim status in that job.
Mayor Mike Ley announced Thursday that he has appointed McConnell to the position permanently.
“We’re pleased that he stepped forward and applied for the position,” Ley said. He called it a tremendous benefit that McConnell performed the duties for the first six months of this year.
McConnell joined the city’s staff in 2008 when he was hired as an engineering technician by the late city engineer Steve Bruns. McConnell became the assistant city engineer four years ago.
Before coming to the city’s department, he worked in Auburn for Russell Engineering and for the private practice of Michael C. Klein, who is also the DeKalb County surveyor.
“Auburn’s my home. I’ve been fortunate to be able to stay and work right in Auburn. I’m fortunate to have worked under the people I’ve worked under,” McConnell said Thursday morning.
“We have a really good team of superintendents and employees” in city government, McConnell said. “There’s a lot of big things that potentially could be happening in the next couple years — a lot of good things.”
He added, “Auburn’s a busy community. We take pride in our streets, our infrastructure and our technology.”
The three-member engineering department works with the city’s street, water and water pollution control departments and its electric utility, McConnell said.
Working on city utilities often amounts to “retrofitting” he said.
With decades-old pipes under some streets, even with maps and GIS software, “You just never know what you’re going to run into when you dig a hole,” he said.
Raised in Leo, McConnell attended the University of Southern Indiana, where he played college basketball for four years. He finished his education by earning a Purdue University degree at the Fort Wayne campus. He is a licensed land surveyor.
“The ground floor of any civil engineering project is the land surveying,” he said. “That’s my passion.”
McConnell and his family have made their home south of Auburn for the past 25 years.
At Thursday morning’s meeting of the Auburn Board of Public Works and Safety in City Hall, McConnell received approval to contract for design of a utilities project on North Union Street, between 1st and 7th streets.
Plans call for a 2022 project to install a new storm sewer and replace an aging water line under North Union Street, followed by rebuilding the street and curbs and some sidewalks.
The new sewer will help reduce overflows of untreated sewage into Cedar Creek. The city has been working toward that goal since a 2005 agreement with the Indiana Department of Environmental Management to reach prescribed water-quality standards by 2028, McConnell said.
