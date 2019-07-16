AUBURN — Friday at 7:30 p.m., The Bulldogs come rolling back to the DeKalb Outdoor Theater, bringing their own special take on the music from 1955-1966.
Throughout northern Indiana, Ohio and Michigan, The Bulldogs take audiences back the days of the drive-in and the sock hop. They have been bringing the Oldies to life for the last 30 years and play to sold-out audiences throughout the tri-state area.
The Bulldogs were voted “Best Oldies Performers” nine years in a row by the readers of “Whatz Up Magazine.” The band plays music from Buddy Holly, Bill Haley, the Beach Boys, the Beatles, Wilson Pickett, the Righteous Brothers, Chuck Berry, Martha and the Vandellas, Lesley Gore, the Chiffons, and many more.
Friday’s concert is sponsored by Eaton Corp. of Auburn and the Downtown Auburn Business Association.
Gates will open at 6 p.m., with the show starting at 7:30. Spectators are encouraged to bring blankets or lawn chairs for seating. The grounds are professionally sprayed for mosquito control.
The DeKalb Outdoor Theater is at 301 S. Center St., Auburn, adjacent to the DeKalb County Fairgrounds and has plenty of off-street parking available. Event occur rain or shine.
All Friday Night Performance Series events offer free admission to the public. Sponsorships and donations help to sustain the activity and are tax- deductible through the Community Foundation of DeKalb County.
The complete summer schedule is online at dekalboutdoortheater.org. The theater’s FaceBook offers up-to-date information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.