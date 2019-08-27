HUNTINGTON — A Garrett man was taken into custody Tuesday morning after reportedly barricading himself in a Huntington home for five hours, police said.
Justin Crager, 37, was wanted on six outstanding warrants in DeKalb County, according to Sgt. Brian Walker of the Indiana State Police.
Officers reportedly went to a home on Canfield Street near Division Street on the north side of Huntington around 7:30 a.m. to serve a drug-related arrest warrant to Crager. A woman answered the door and came out of the home, but Crager retreated back into the home, state police said.
Police believed Crager went to the second floor of the home and was armed. At that point, the Fort Wayne Police Department’s SWAT team was called to assist, state police said.
During the course of the standoff, two other people came out of the home, while Crager stayed inside, state police said.
At about 11:30 a.m., Fort Wayne Police hostage negotiators were able to make phone contact with Crager, and through those successful negotiations, he agreed to a peaceful surrender. He was taken into custody by Fort Wayne EST officers around 12:30 p.m. without further incident, and then turned over to Indiana State Police detectives, reports said.
As a result of Tuesday's incident, Crager was transported to the Huntington County Jail and arrested on charges of resisting law enforcement and possession of drug paraphernalia. He will be held at the jail until transferred to the DeKalb County Jail at a later date when he will make an appearance on the six outstanding felony warrants that initiated the events that took place Tuesday involving dealing methamphetamine or possession of it, dating back to March 2017.
Indiana State Police Troopers were assisted by the Huntington Police Department, Huntington County Sheriff's Department, the Fort Wayne Special Operations Units (EST/negotiators/air support units) and the Huntington EMS.
