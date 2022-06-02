INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Fair has unveiled the first wave of its 2022 list of scheduled concerts as a part of the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage schedule, July 29 through Aug. 21.
The Hoosier Lottery Free Stage has become a summertime staple for concert goers and music lovers. All shows at the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage are free with paid fair admission and seating is first-come, first-served. A limited number of premium section access tickets will also be made available at a later time. All shows start at 7:30 p.m., unless noted otherwise.
The first wave announcement for 2022 Hoosier Lottery Free Stage at the Indiana State Fair schedule includes:
Kansas, Friday, July 29 (opening day)
This classic rock band from Topeka, Kansas, is nearing five decades in the classic rock scene. Kansas, composed of Phil Ehart, Billy Greer, Ronnie Platt, David Ragsdale, Tom Brislin and Richard Williams, appeared on the Billboard charts for more than 200 weeks throughout the ’70s and ’80s and played sold-out arenas and stadiums throughout the United States, Europe, and Japan. The bands’ songs have appeared in many shows like “Supernatural,” “South Park,” “The Office,” and “The Simpsons;” and with films including “Old School,” “Anchorman” and “Happy Gilmore.”
Chaka Khan, Wednesday, Aug. 3
Singer, songwriter, actor, activist, the 10-time Grammy Award winner is looking forward to a celebration of a lifetime. Chaka Khan has the rare ability to sing in seven music genres, including R&B, pop, rock, gospel, country, world music and classical.
Zach Williams, Sunday, Aug. 14
Grammy award-winning contemporary Christian artist Zach Williams aims to share his story of how he found his faith, with honesty and clarity into his troubled past. He grew to popularity with his debut album “Chain Breaker,” winning Grammy award Best Contemporary Christian album, as well as the GMA Dove Awards 2017 New Artist of the Year and 2018 Artist of the Year.
Happy Together Tour, Wednesday, Aug. 17
The Happy Together Tour consists of six bands: The Turtles, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Association, The Classics IV, The Vogues and The Cowsills. The tour has consisted of several different bands and artists throughout the nearly 40 years it has been running, with the only constant band being The Turtles. This group’s members include Howard Kaylan, Mark Volman, Al Nichol, Chuck Portz and Don Murray.
Carly Pearce, Friday, Aug. 19
Carly Pearce is a young country singer on the rise, releasing her first album in 2017. Her platinum-certified No. 1 song “I Hope You’re Happy Now” with artist Lee Brice has earned CMA nominations for New Artist of the Year, Song of the Year and Video of the Year, and won Musical Event of the Year. She has toured alongside Blake Shelton, Rascal Flatts and Luke Bryan. The past two years this Kentucky native has won CMA awards for Female Vocalist of the Year in 2021 and Female Artist of the Year in 2022. She is now on her third studio album, “29: Written in Stone,” and has been nominated 22 times for numerous awards since these three albums have been released.
“The Hoosier Lottery has enjoyed a great relationship with the Indiana State Fair for many years. This year we are proud to sponsor the popular Free Stage that features a variety of outstanding talent. The Free Stage has become a ‘winning ticket’ for all fairgoers,” said Sarah M. Taylor, executive director of the Hoosier Lottery.
