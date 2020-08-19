WATERLOO — DeKalb Central Superintendent Steve Teders likes where the district is in terms of dealing with COVID-19.
“We’re seven student days into the school year. It’s certainly a learning curve trying to establish what that new routine’s going to look like,” he told the school board at Tuesday’s meeting.
Saturday, the district reported that a DeKalb High School senior and a staff member at McKenney-Harrison Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19.
The student last attended classes Aug. 12, and the staff member last attended Friday.
“The communication that went out wasn’t a matter of if, but when we had a couple of positive cases,” Teders said. “Every school is dealing with that new normal that we’re faced with by keeping track of individual students or staff. … Our new normal moving forward is we know we’re going to be dealing with positive cases in all buildings for the foreseeable future.
“Friday was the opportunity to put to test the protocols that were put in place, and a big part of that, when there is a positive case, is the contact tracing,” he said. “I just want to commend our district nurse, our nurses and our administrators for spending a lot of time on COVID-19 to make sure we have as safe an environment as we could possibly have.
“I’m really proud of the fact that through the contact tracing that took place in our buildings, we had very few individuals — students or staff — that were considered to be in close contact.
“That means we have people following protocols, we have people wearing masks, we have students separated as feasibly as possible,” Teders explained. “As superintendent, knowing that in the buildings, we have people taking this very seriously … it gives me hope that we can keep this thing we call school going for as long as possible, and hopefully, we can make it through the entire year.
“We know there’s going to be bumps in the road. We know there’s going to be more positive cases,” he said. “Seven days into it, I think we are getting our feet underneath us. We’re understanding what the protocols are and what’s going to work in each building.
“Again, I just can’t say enough about the people in the buildings, from administrators to secretaries, teachers, nurses, all the support staff, to make this happen,” Teders stated. “It’s truly pretty remarkable when you think about all of the things that have to happen in order to keep our doors open.”
Earlier, the board voted to advertise its 2021 budget. It includes $39.283 million in expenditures in all funds — education, rainy day, debt service and operations, according to Chief Financial Officer Steve Snider.
The school district collects local property taxes — amounting to $12.1 million, according to Snider — for the debt service and operations funds.
Snider told the board he anticipates a 2% decrease in the tax rate. In building the budget, he is forecasting a 2% revenue decrease in the education fund, a 1% decrease in average daily membership; a 4% increase in teacher salaries, no increase in all other salaries and a 1% decrease in salaries and benefits.
A detailed budget report will be on the Gateway website as well as the DeKalb Central school district website, along with a summary version in the newspaper.
A public hearing on the budget will take place at the September board meeting, with adoption at the October meeting.
“It’s a rough road map, and we’re going to have lots of road closures and unexpected delays,” Snider said. “We’re just going to have to watch what happens come January in the legislative session.
“We kind of know what’s happening at this point with property taxes, but not for 2022. We have to use 2021 to prepare ourselves cash-wise in case we see that take a dip that we saw it do the last time we had a recession. We definitely need to prepare ourselves.”
