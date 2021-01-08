AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department will open a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on two Wednesdays, Jan. 13 and Jan. 20, from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.
The clinic will operate at Middaugh Hall on the DeKalb County Fairgrounds, 708 S. Union St., Auburn.
Vaccinations will be available to health care workers, first responders and people who are age 80 and older.
In order to receive the vaccine, a person must schedule an appointment online at vaccine.coronavirus.in.gov/ or by calling 211.
People older than 80 have been selected to be among the first to receive the COVID-19 vaccine because they are at a higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19.
The Health Department said:
• The vaccine has received Emergency Use Authorization from the Food and Drug Administration after completing three phases of testing involving 43,000 participants.
• The Centers for Disease and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices has reviewed the vaccine and recommends its use.
• The Indiana Department of Health’s external advisory committee of experts has reviewed the clinical trial data and also approves its administration.
• The vaccine is available at no cost.
• It is a two-part vaccine, so a person must get a second dose after 21 days or 28 days, depending on the manufacturer.
• Please continue to wear a mask, stay physically distant and wash your hands even after being fully vaccinated.
Based on clinical trials on thousands of people:
• The vaccine is at least 94% effective at preventing COVID-19 for all adults (including 65 and older), genders, and race and ethnicity demographics.
• Few side effects were reported, included headache (2% of recipients) and fatigue (4%).
• Study participants reached full effectiveness seven days after the second dose.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.