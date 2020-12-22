AUBURN — Judge Kevin Wallace imposed these sentences during hearings Dec. 2-14 in DeKalb Superior Court I.
Wayne Earl Bates of the 200 block of East Main Street, Ottoville, Ohio, was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in jail, all suspended except 30 days, for nonsupport, a Level 6 felony. He received credit for 15 days already served. He was placed on probation for two years and five months and was fined $1.
Jarod Delgado of the 9100 block of John Brown Road, Van Wert, Ohio, was sentenced to one year in jail, all suspended except 120 days, for resisting law enforcement using a vehicle, a Level 6 felony. He was placed on probation through Dec. 2, 2021, and was fined $1.
Chad Boyll Jr. of the 500 block of West Warfield Street, Garrett, was fined $75 for being a minor consuming alcohol, a Class C misdemeanor.
Jaclyn Becker of East Edgewater Drive, Garrett, was fined $15 for theft, a Class A misdemeanor.
Cameron Aldrich of the 300 block of South Wayne Street, Waterloo, was sentenced to 90 days of incarceration, all suspended except 20 days, for operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration of at least 0.15 grams, a Class A misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for one year and was fined $100.
Katelynn Dodane, now known as Katelynn Verden, of the 900 block of Ernest Street, Auburn, was fined $15 for invasion of privacy, a Class A misdemeanor.
Steven Moore of the 6000 block of C.R. 7, Garrett, was fined $75 for driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor.
Bryan Kimmel of the 200 block of High Street, Butler, was fined $25 for theft, a Class A misdemeanor.
Travis Viecelli of the 600 block of Independence Street, Butler, was fined $75 for driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor.
Brian Larkey of the 10000 block of U.S. 27, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to eight days in jail, with credit for four days already served, for domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor. He was fined $75.
Robert Timbrook of the 17000 block of Lincoln Highway East, Monroeville, was fined $1 for domestic battery, a Class B misdemeanor.
Timothy Snook of the 700 block of Connexion Way, Columbia City, was sentenced to 1 1/2 years of incarceration, all suspended except 180 days, for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. He was placed on probation through June 4. 2022, and was fined $1.
Emanuel Ifon of the 2400 block of Sweet Cider Road, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to 90 days of incarceration, all suspended except 20 days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor. He was placed on probation through Dec. 7, 2021, and was fined $100. His driving license was suspended for 90 days.
Zachary Hornbeak of the 100000 block of Lilac Lane, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to 90 days of incarceration, all suspended except 20 days, for operating a vehicle with an unlawful alcohol concentration, a Class A misdemeanor. He was placed on probation through Dec. 7, 2021, and was fined $100. His driving license was suspended for 90 days.
Stacy Clark of the 800 block of South Linn, Bryan, Ohio, received a pair of three-day sentences for possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor, and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. She received credit for three days served while the case was pending and was fined $1.
Michelle Kooistra of the 1300 block of Lori Lea, Auburn, received a pair of 18-month sentences for two counts of fraud, a Level 6 felony. The sentences will be served at the same time and are suspended. She was placed on probation for 18 months and was fined $100.
Jayson Garringer of the 100 block of South 7th Street, Garrett, was sentenced to 1 ½ years of incarceration, all suspended except for eight days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated having a previous conviction, a Level 6 felony. He received credit for four days served while the case was pending. He was placed on probation for 1 ½ years and was fined $1. His driving license was suspended for one year.
Brad Gossett of the 400 block of Weston Street, Rome City, was sentenced to four years of incarceration for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony. He received credit for 12 days served in jail prior to sentencing.
Todd Johnson of the 1000 block of South Wayne Street, Waterloo, was sentenced to 365 days of incarceration, all suspended except 90 days, for operating a vehicle with an unlawful alcohol concentration, a Class A misdemeanor. He was placed on probation through Dec. 9, 2021, and was fined $100. His driving license was restricted for one year.
Daniel Morris of the 700 block of West Ensley Avenue, Auburn, was sentenced to 365 days in jail, all suspended except 120 days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor. He received credit for 59 days served in jail while the case was pending. He was placed on probation for 245 days and was fined $100. His driving license was restricted for one year.
Lindsay Ransbottom of the 200 block of West Oak Street, Butler, received a 60-day suspended sentence, one year of probation and was fined $100 for operating a vehicle with a controlled substance in the body, a Class C misdemeanor.
Cherie Couchman of the 800 block of Griswold Court, Auburn, received a 1 ½ year suspended sentence, 1 ½ years of probation and was fined $100 for operating a vehicle while intoxicated having a previous conviction, a Level 6 felony. Her driving license was suspended for one year.
Cory Bailey of the 100 block of Peters Street, Garrett, was sentenced to three years of incarceration, all suspended except two years, for possession of methamphetamine while being a habitual offender, a Level 6 felony. He was placed on probation for one year and was fined $1.
James Riddle of the 3700 block of East 550 South, Wolcottville, received a one-year suspended sentence, one year of probation and was fined $1 for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Larry Jubenville of the 100 bloc of East 7th Street, Auburn, was sentenced to 365 days in jail, all suspended except 168 days, for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. He received credit for 84 days served while the case was pending. He was placed on probation for 197 days and was fined $1.
Kyle Gibson of the 300 block of South Main Street, Wolcottville, was sentenced to 180 days in jail and fined $1 for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Scott McDowell of the 2200 block of Dunkelberg Road, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to six years in prison, all suspended except five years, for sexual misconduct with a minor, a level 4 felony. He received one year of probation and was fined $1.
Joshua Taylor of the 3300 block of C.R. 26, Waterloo, received a 100-day suspended sentence, one year of probation, and was fined $1 for false informing, a Class A misdemeanor.
