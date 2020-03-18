Officers arrest 12
AUBURN — Local police officers arrested 12 people from March 10-17, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Madalynn Kay Collins, 21, of the 600 block of North Van Buren Street, Auburn, was arrested March 10 at 7:52 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Gary Bowman, 29, of the 2100 block of Wayne Street, Auburn, was arrested March 10 at 11:57 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Tiffanie Wine, 37, of the 600 block of South Guilford Street, Garrett, was arrested March 11 at 11:45 a.m. by the Garrett Police Department on a charges of public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor.
Hollis Morse, 47, of the 300 block of Oak Trail, Garrett, was arrested March 11 at 1:14 p.m. by the Garrett Police Department on a warrant alleging failure to appear in court on charges of driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor, and reckless driving, a Class C misdemeanor.
Shane Garner, 43, of the 100 block of Eckhart Avenue, Auburn, was arrested March 11 at 5:43 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of paraphernalia with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor; and a habitual offender enhancement.
Christopher Miller, 50, of the 6000 block of C.R. 31, Auburn, was arrested March 12 at 10:40 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
Anthony Miller, 24, of Lane 220, Hamilton Lake, Hamilton, was arrested March 12 at 8:04 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a DeKalb County warrant charging him with dissemination of matter harmful to minors, a Level 6 felony.
Lacasta Hess, 45, of the 6900 block of South C.R. 145E, Wolcottville, was arrested March 12 at 10:17 p.m. when she turned herself in to answer a DeKalb County warrant alleging a probation violation.
Zachariah Roehm, 30, of the 600 block of Old Brick Road, Auburn, was arrested March 13 at 6:59 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on a warrant alleging failure to appear for a probation violation hearing.
Jason Peet, 38, of the 100 block of East Toledo Street, Fremont, was arrested March 16 at 12:43 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a DeKalb County warrant alleging failure to appear in court on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Shane Wells, 45, of the 800 block of Cherokee Court, Auburn, was arrested March 17 at 11:05 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a previous conviction, a Level 6 felony; operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A misdemeanor; and leaving the scene of an accident, a Class B misdemeanor.
Jennifer Hurley, 45, of the 7600 block of C.R. 1050W, Orland, was arrested March 17 at 10:55 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a DeKalb County warrant alleging failure to appear in court on a charge of obstruction of justice, a Level 6 felony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.