AUBURN — The DeKalb County 4-H Council will be selling its “Famous Fair Porkburger” and homemade “Fair Chili” this weekend at the Taste of the Fair event at the RM Auction Park.
The event is being presented by the DeKalb County Fair Association, in conjunction with RM Auctions, Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the auction park, 5536 C.R. 11-A, Auburn.
Numerous vendors will be on site providing a wide variety of carnival eats.
The 4-H Council operates two food stands on the DeKalb County Fairgrounds during the annual DeKalb County Fair in September. The stands are widely known for porkburgers, including a pork, egg and cheese sandwich, which will be available this weekend at the event. The DeKalb 4-H Council raises 97% of its annual income to operate the 4-H program in DeKalb County through fundraising and other sources.
Hours for the Taste of the Fair event are Friday 3-7 p.m.; Saturday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
