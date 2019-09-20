AUBURN — The United Way of DeKalb County has begun its annual campaign to raise money to benefit DeKalb County. This year’s theme is “United by Mission, Driven by Impact.”
Tonya Weaver, superintendent of Garrett-Keyser-Butler Schools and a United Way board member, is serving as the annual campaign chairperson.
The goal of the campaign is to raise $800,000 to impact the areas of education, health, and financial stability for all people in DeKalb County. With this goal, the United Way of DeKalb County Board of Directors and campaign team are seeking the organization’s largest campaign in its history.
“It’s an ambitious goal, but it is going to take ambitious goals to meet the challenges that we face as a community,” said Zach Washler, executive director of United Way of DeKalb County.
“With the cost of living continuing to go up, including the cost of health care and child care, there is continued increase in the number of people working but still struggling to make ends meet,” he added. “It’s going to take everyone to meet these challenges head on, but together, we can do it.”
“I am excited to see the community come together by pooling resources to develop impact. The campaign committee has been working hard to make our goal of $800,000 a reality,” said Resource Development Coordinator Allie Campbell. “It is not just about raising funds, but educating the county on the needs people face day in and day out. People such as our neighbor, brother, sister, friend, co-worker are struggling, and it’s time to step up and join forces to make a difference.”
People who would like to participate in the annual United Way campaign may contact the United Way office at 927-0995.
