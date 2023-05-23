AUBURN — Four Scout units participated in a mock trial recently in DeKalb Circuit Court. The units involved were Boy Scout Troop 169 and Girls’ Troop 597 of Auburn, Boy Scout Troop 103 of Kendallville and Cub Scout Pack 3169 of Auburn.
Judge Kurt Grimm presided over the mock jury trial in the case of “Marvin Woods,” who was accused of criminal trespass, criminal mischief and intimidation.
Trial participants were scouts, who also served on prosecution and defense teams as well as playing the roles of jurors. DeKalb County deputy prosecutor Schuylar Casto and attorney Jacob Vanderhorst worked with the scouts. The trial and preparation leading up to the event was designed to teach the scouts about the judicial system and how it works.
The conclusion of the case was that Marvin, played by Chuck Walker, was found not guilty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.