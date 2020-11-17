AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Tuesday confirmed 16 new cases of COVID-19 in DeKalb County residents.
The daily total is the lowest since Oct. 22 and approximately half of the recent daily average. It interrupts a stretch during the past week in which the county set a new record for cases almost every day.
One of the new patients is hospitalized, and the department has no information on the status of the other 15, a news release said.
The new patients include no one below the age of 40, another change from recent trends. Tuesday’s patients include two who are 41-50 years old; seven who are 51-60; two who are 61-70; four who are 71-80 and one between the ages of 91 and 100.
The new patients bring the total of positive cases in DeKalb County to 1,483.
To date, 25 county residents have died from the viral disease. The last previous deaths were two reported Monday.
The Regenstrief Institute reports that 123 DeKalb County residents have been hospitalized with COVID-19, including 27 who have been treated by intensive care units. Those totals did not change Tuesday.
State sets record for deaths
Indiana set a new record high for deaths reported in one day on Tuesday, which carried over to the four-county northeast corner area, which set a record with eight new deaths combined.
Cases still are running higher than last week, suggesting record numbers are likely in store later this week, again.
All four counties in the northeast corner had at least one new death reported in official state statistics on Tuesday, with DeKalb County logging four, Noble County with two and LaGrange and Steuben counties with one each. DeKalb County’s deaths were reported previously by the county health department.
The four counties have now combined for 35 deaths in the past 27 days.
DeKalb County has now hit 21 deaths all-time in state statistics, with all of the four new deaths occurring recently. The deaths occurred on Friday, two on Saturday and one on Monday. According to demographic information, all four of the deaths were people 80 years old or older. However, county health department reports place DeKalb’s death total at 25.
To date, DeKalb County has had two deaths among people in their 60s, five deaths of patients in their 70s and 14 deaths at the 80-plus age grouping, according to state statistics. DeKalb County has logged eight deaths since Nov. 4.
Noble County logged another two deaths Tuesday after seeing two reported on Monday, taking its historical total to 44 overall. According to the state, the deaths both occurred Sunday. Both were patients 80 years old or older, according to demographic data.
To date, three people in their 50s have died in Noble County along with five people in their 60s, 10 people in their 70s and 26 at 80 or older.
The county has reported seven deaths so far this month.
LaGrange County logged its 24th death all-time, which occurred Friday. The death in LaGrange County was a person in their 50s, according to the state, the first in that age group for the county.
To date, LaGrange County has had one death among people in their 50s, three deaths among people in their 60s, 12 among people in their 70s and eight people who were 80 or older.
It was the ninth death in LaGrange County since Halloween.
In Steuben County, the new death put the county at 13 overall since March. The death occurred Monday and was also a person 80 years old or older.
Of the 13 total deaths in the county, four deaths have been people in their 60s, three deaths have been people in their 70s and six deaths have been among those 80 and older.
Steuben County has now had four deaths this month.
The eight deaths in the four-county area were nearly 10% of the state’s 84 deaths reported on Tuesday, which was a new single-day record. Previously, the most deaths reported in a single day in Indiana were 63, which the state hit twice on April 29 and Nov. 10.
Deaths have been soaring in November to levels never seen before in the state. So far this month, the state is averaging about 40 deaths per day, nearly double the 22 deaths per day average of October, which was double the 11 deaths per day average in September.
Deaths are likely to continue rising as the state’s hospitalization numbers keep hitting new all-time highs. On Tuesday, the total number of COVID-19 patients admitted for treatment statewide hit a new high of 2,951.
Historically, about 1-in-6 people who enter a hospital for COVID-19 go on to die there, so record-high admissions is a strong indicator that record-high deaths are likely to continue for the foreseeable future.
New COVID-19 cases are also remaining high, with the state logging 5,463 cases on Tuesday. Although that’s down from record highs of more than 8,000 cases at the end of last week, it’s still running higher than the same-day comparison last week, when cases were at 4,829 on Nov. 10.
Sunday, Monday and Tuesday have been running above their same-day totals last week, suggesting strongly that cases will be higher throughout the remainder of the week and therefore likely to hit new record highs again as the weekend approaches.
The new case total came on about 42,000 tests, which resulted in a statewide positivity rate of 12.97%.
The state has been above 10% positivity every day except for two so far this month, and both of those days were over 9%.
Locally, outside of the rising death counts, new case counts remain high, although slightly lower than recent days where counties have combined to add hundreds of cases.
Noble County posted the biggest increase Tuesday with 32 new cases, followed by Steuben County with 28 cases, LaGrange County with 17 and DeKalb County with 11 in state statistics.
Seven-day positivity rates all remain over 15% in LaGrange, Steuben and DeKalb counties, suggesting that all three counties are likely to receive a red rating in Wednesday’s COVID-19 county metrics.
That red rating would trigger gathering-size restrictions of no more than 25 people and lead to schools having to restrict spectators at events, among other changes.
LaGrange County is already in red status, while Steuben and DeKalb appear likely to join that worst rating.
Noble County is poised to remain in orange, the second-worst rating, by virtue of its lower positivity rate at about 13%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.