AUBURN — Only five Model X Duesenbergs were built in 1927. Only four survive, and three of them are on display in a new exhibit at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum.
But that’s not all. The exhibit includes the only 1927 Model Y Duesenberg in existence and the personal Model A of Augie Duesenberg, one of the two car-building brothers.
They’ll be displayed alongside the cars for which they served as prototypes, magnificent Model J Duesenbergs built by Auburn Automobile Co. from 1929 through 1937.
“It’s going to be a collection of Duesenbergs that any major concours would be jealous of — a pairing that’s never happened and, with three X’s, may never happen again,” said the museum’s curator, Sam Grate. “It’s a lot of history here — a lot of prototype stuff that really shouldn’t exist, but still does.”
Grate has titled the new exhibit “Duesenberg: The Evolution of America’s Finest Motorcar.”
“The main purpose of the exhibit is to show the evolutionary steps in design, engineering and technology from the Model A to get the Model J,” he said.“You’ll see the Model A and the Model J as finished products, and then you’ll see these four cars as evolutionary steps along the line.”
The Duesenberg brothers were building race cars and Model A passenger cars at their factory in Indianapolis when Auburn Automobile Co bought their operation, only a couple of months after E.L. Cord took control of the Auburn automaker.
“He wanted Fred Duesenberg and his team to build the biggest, most powerful, grandest motorcar America had ever seen,” Grate said about Cord.
The Model X represented the first step in the process. The company built 13 chassis and installed bodies on five of them for display at the major auto shows in New York, Chicago and Los Angeles. The X’s kept Duesenberg in the public eye while it developed what would become the powerful and luxurious Model J.
The X’s on display include a boattail speedster that was donated to the museum by Peter Heydon of Michigan, a sedan loaned by its owner from California and a dual-cowl phaeton loaned by its owner from New Mexico.
The Model X never went into production. “That was not good enough for E.L. Cord. He wanted more, bigger, better,” Grate said.
The next step on the journey to the Model J also will be on display — the only remaining example of two Model Y Duesenbergs built later, but still with a 1927 designation. Grate said it features a completely different engine from the Model X — a design that evolved into the Model J.
“All of those experimental engines and bodies were meant to be destroyed, but Augie Duesenberg kept this particular body and mounted it on a Model A chassis,” Grate said.
The Model Y is in the middle of a two-year loan to the museum from a Canadian owner. Grate said he will display it alongside a prototype Model J body, “So you can see just how close the sheet metal and everything was from this prototype to the finished product.”
