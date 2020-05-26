FINDLAY, Ohio — Kristi McDonald of Huntertown has graduated from the University of Findlay. McDonald received a Bachelor of Science in Animal Science and Biology degree. She graduated from the University with the academic designation of magna cum laude.
The university is planning to hold an in-person commencement event in the fall, when it is safe according to state and local health guidelines. McDonald will be invited to walk in the ceremony along with fellow graduates.
