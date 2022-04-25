AUBURN — Week by week, construction of the new DeKalb County Highway Department is getting closer to reality.
Commissioner William Hartman and Highway Superintendent Ben Parker spent a portion of Thursday touring the Henderson Construction site east of Waterloo on U.S. 6 with representatives from Elevatus Architecture firm. The meeting helped to bring finalized plans closer to reality in preparation for taking bids on the project.
Hartman took a quick five minutes on Monday to update his fellow commissioners, saying things are getting closer. He outlined some of the renovations that are needed with the current Henderson Construction offices. Those renovations include new carpet and the replacement of the main office’s furnace. An additional furnace will have to be installed for renovations that will take place in the rear of the structure.
Renovation work and new construction on the site will begin in 2023 or shortly after Henderson vacates the building. The county has until Jan. 1, 2024 to vacate its current location at 306 E. Ensley Ave. as the City of Auburn has purchased the land for additions to Eckhart Park.
In preparation for the bid and construction process commissioners decided to follow the design, bid, build construction delivery method. Tony Vie of Elevatus said that method is the No. 1 method when it comes to projects like the county’s. The process has one contractor which manages all of the subcontractors on the project.
Vie said his firm would remain involved in the process to advocate for the county and address any changes along the way.
During the meeting, Parker presented a quote from Southeastern Equipment Company, located in Fort Wayne, for a 2018 BROMAG small-roller. Parker said the county had first choice on the used piece of equipment instead of purchasing a new 2022 model.
The approval of the purchase of the roller will save the county close to $6,000 as it approved the purchase of the new model on April 11 for $39,475. Approval was given to Parker with the stipulation of his inspection of the roller.
Parker said it could have been a year or more until the 2022 roller was obtained because of supply chain issues.
His department also took ownership of another recently purchased piece of equipment Monday morning. The department’s newly purchased Superior Broom was delivered Monday.
Monday’s meeting was a relatively short one with only two more expenditures approved.
• Casselman Excavating, of Kendallville, was awarded a $6,000 bid to bury the remains of an old corn crib on the DeKalb County Farm property.
• $2,000 was approved for the replacement of gutters on a county-owned storage barn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.