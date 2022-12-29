AUBURN — The area around South Wayne Street has quite an automotive history.
Before they became the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum and National Automotive and Truck Museum, workers in those buildings crafted classic Auburns and Cords as part of the Auburn Automobile Co.
Earlier this week, a former gas station building to the north was taken down, but that land will be part of a grand vision to expand the museum's offerings.
Thursday, Brandon Anderson, executive director and CEO of the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, said the museum has plans to turn it into greenspace, possibly with a walking path.
This spring, the museum's roof will be replaced and new air handling equipment will be installed as part of a $2.1 million project, made possible through the generosity of public support. Likewise, the greenspace project will rely on donations and other funding sources.
"The timeline is going to be a vague timeline as funding becomes available and as public interest is there," Anderson said. "We would hope that the public would be interested in that project and making this come to fruition."
In an application for a state READI grant, Anderson estimated the greenspace project to cost approximately $600,000.
The former gas station property was acquired through a purchase/donation agreement with Bonita and the late Oscar Roberts for the benefit of the museum through their attorney, Thompson Smith. The ground sits between two pieces of land already owned by the museum, including the former Big C Lumber Co. property bordered by Ensley Avenue, South Van Buren and South Wayne streets.
“When that was presented to us, I took it to the board of trustees and we decided it would be in the best interest of the museum’s future for us to be able to accept that property and to have it owned by the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum,” Anderson explained.
“It makes a great amount of sense for our campus as we do own the education and exhibit plaza with our bronze statues. We also own the property to the north of the filling station, which most people recognize as the Big C property.”
The goal of acquiring that property goes back to the 1980s, Anderson noted.
“There were lots of visions for this property in the early days. I actually have some drawings that John Martin Smith (Thompson Smith’s father) did of what all this could look like, including NATMUS, our museum and really this whole property,” he said.
“The museum has been interested in a really long time.”
The acquisition, Anderson continued, was the first opportunity that the museum was able to move forward successfully in a public-private partnership.
Because of its prior use, the land is an Indiana brownfield site. The museum has had three phase 1 environmental reports made on the property, the most recent taking place this past November.
“Part of doing that was to work with the state. We’re going to be able to access some state funds that are specifically related to cleaning up environmental concerns of abandoned gas stations,” Anderson said. That will include determining if site remediation is necessary.
Underground and above-ground storage tanks were removed from the property in the 1980s and 1990s, he said.
It was determined the gas station building — constructed in 1935 — was simply too far gone to be repurposed or refurbished at a reasonable cost.
Over the years, the site had been the “lubritorium” and was home to the Auburn Oil Co., DeKalb Oil service station, Dean’s service station and Sea-Way service station.
Anderson said the museum has a historical use summary of the property going back to 1886 when the Snyder Wagon Co. was located there. A wagon spoke hub and handle factory and Kiblinger Automobile Co. were also located on the property at different times.
“Since the 1880s, it’s really been a property that was used for automotive manufacturing, support, components for automobiles being constructed, like most of the property around here was, especially during the heyday of the Auburn Automobile Co.,” Anderson said.
The museum closed on the property Dec. 14, and demolition of the gas station began Tuesday.
“The building, unfortunately, was not salvageable, something that we could repurpose as a building for the benefit of the museum, for exhibits, storage or anything,” he said.
“For the benefit of public safety and cleaning up that area, we chose to take the building down.”
The demolition and excavation was made possible with the generosity of Rick and Vicki James, Anderson noted.
A pole building that was located immediately behind the gas station will be moved off the property and utilized elsewhere, as it remains a sound structure. According to drawings provided by the museum, an existing building at the southeast corner of South Van Buren and Ensley could be used as an events facility.
“What we would like to do with that property — now that we own the full triangle — is to make that a public park, something that would be a benefit to the citizens of Auburn, of DeKalb County, and visitors to the museum and museum campus,” Anderson said.
“We have our beautiful building, we’ve got NATMUS, we’ve got a lot of automotive heritage here and we have worked really hard.”
Eleven underground storage tanks were removed, for example, to be able to create the plaza, he noted. “It’s part of our work to enhance Auburn, to enhance our museum campus and really make this a benefit for all.
“We’d love to see, when our school groups come, for kids to be able to play out there and have lunch out there … to have a nice outdoor recreational area.”
Anderson said the museum has been working with City of Auburn officials to see what nearby Eckhart Park could look like with more inclusion of the museum campus.
“We envision that this park could also play into the expansion of Eckhart Park,” he said. “We really just want to make this a benefit for all and really beautify Wayne Street.
“Thanks to the generosity of Rick and Vicki James, the generosity of Oscar and Bonita Roberts, we have been able to acquire that property and make it a benefit for all.”
