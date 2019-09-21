Monday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Commissioners, courthouse, Auburn.
5:30 p.m. — Waterloo Redevelopment Commission, Waterloo Town Hall, 280 S. Wayne St.
6 p.m. — Garrett-Keyser-Butler school board, Garrett High School room 120.
6 p.m. — Hamilton Redevelopment Commission, Town Hall, 900 S. Wayne St.
7 p.m. — Hamilton Plan Commission, Town Hall, 900 S. Wayne St.
Tuesday
9 a.m. — DeKalb County Election Board, meeting to conduct a public test of the electronic voting system, Commissioners Court, DeKalb County Courthouse, 100 S. Main St., Auburn.
6 p.m. — Auburn Board of Zoning Appeals, City Hall council chambers, 210 E. Ninth St.
6 p.m. — Auburn Parks and Recreation Board, Rieke Park Lodge, North Indiana Avenue, Auburn.
7 p.m. — Corunna Town Council, Town Hall.
Wednesday
1 p.m. — DeKalb County Election Board, public hearing on a campaign finance violation complaint, Commissioners’ Court, DeKalb County Courthouse, 100 S. Main St., Auburn.
6 p.m. — DeKalb Central school board, administrative office, C.R. 427, Waterloo. The agenda includes a hearing on the 2020 budget.
Thursday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Drainage Board, Commissioners’ Court, second floor, DeKalb County Courthouse, 100 S. Main St., Auburn.
9 a.m. — Auburn Board of Public Works and Safety, council chambers, City Hall, 210 E. Ninth St.
