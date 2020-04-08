AUBURN — Kroger said Wednesday that it has begun limiting the number of customers inside its stores at one time to allow for proper social distancing.
The number of customers allowed in each store will be up to 50% of the building code capacity, which varies by store. Kroger operates a store on West 7th Street in Auburn.
Kroger said its QueVision technology will give an accurate count of customers entering and exiting stores at all times. Once a store is reaches capacity, Kroger employees will manage lines outside the building.
Kroger said the standard building capacity for a grocery store is on person per 60 square feet. With the new limits, maximum occupancy will be one person per 120 square feet.
Starting March 23, Kroger temporarily waived its $4.95 fee for pickup outside the store and eliminated a minimum order size for pickup.
Last week, Kroger said it is encouraging employees to wear protective masks and gloves and had ordered masks for employees nationwide, with supplies scheduled to arrive at all locations by the end of this week.
“There is a national shortage of personal protective equipment like this, and we fully support America’s health care workers having first priority to obtain the equipment they need. We are advocating to government officials at all levels for help securing a priority place in line for all grocery workers — after health care workers — to have access to protective masks and gloves,” Kroger said on its website.
Kroger said it also is adding plexiglass partitions at all check lanes and pharmacy counters and cleaning commonly used areas more often.
The company has adjusted store operating hours across the nation to allow more time for employees to rest, clean and replenish inventory. In Indiana, stores are open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Exclusive shopping for customers age 60 and older is reserved from 7–8 a.m., Monday through Thursday.
On Easter Sunday, Kroger stores in Indiana will close at 4 p.m. to give employees more time to rest and be with their families
Kroger said all eligible employees who are affected by COVID-19 will receive their standard pay for up to 14 days. The company said it has made available $5 million to provide financial assistance to employees who face hardships.
Last month, Kroger announced a one-time bonus for $300 for every full-time employee and $150 for every part-time employee. It later said it would pay a $2 premium above standard pay rates for hours worked March 29 through April 18.
