BUTLER — June Deihl will celebrate her 103rd birthday on June 12, and her family is planning a card shower.
Cards may be sent to Room 411, Laurels of DeKalb, 520 W. Liberty St., Butler, IN 46721.
Deihl was born on a farm in Jackson Township, the daughter of Kent and Ruth (Draggoo) Provines. She attended a one-room school in Jackson Township and went on to graduate from Auburn High School.
As a young child, she would travel to church with her family in a horse and buggy. Her family acquired their first automobile, a Model T, when she was about 5 years old. During her final year of high school, there was no way for her to travel to school from the country, so she paid room and board to stay with one of her teachers.
As a young woman, she performed a variety of jobs to help make ends meet. She did housework and she, and her mother also hung wallpaper for a dime a roll. Later she worked in the nutrition and food service industry.
Deihl and her husband, Carl Deihl, were married on June 10, 1945, and they moved to a farm in Waterloo in the spring of 1947. The couple had three children, Carolyn (Deihl) Gaff of Waterloo, John Deihl of Waterloo and the late David Deihl, who died as a young child. Deihl also has four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
