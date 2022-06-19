Teen injured when go-cart hits tree

BUTLER — A 13-year-old female was injured when the go-cart she was driving struck a tree in the 6600 block of C.R. 36 just after 5 p.m. Sunday, the DeKalb County Sheriff's Department reported.
The victim sustained a rib injury, police said. She was transported by ambulance to an area hospital for further evaluation.
Police said the teen was traveling south on the property and was attempting to maneuver the go-cart around a tree but failed to do so in time.
Police said the teen was wearing a seat belt but not a helmet. The rib injury is suspected to be from the seat belt.
County police were assisted by the Butler Fire Department and Parkview DeKalb EMS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.