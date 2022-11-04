Girl Scouts to conduct food drive
AUBURN — Girl Scouts in DeKalb County will conduct a food drive Nov. 12 and 13 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days at Walmart, 505 Touring Drive, Auburn.
The event will benefit DeKalb County’s food banks and the soup kitchen at the Auburn Presbyterian Church.
