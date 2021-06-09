AUBURN — DeKalb County Commissioners President Bill Hartman said Wednesday that he has not made any statements in favor of increasing the county’s local income tax rate for correctional facilities.
Hartman responded to The Star’s story in Tuesday’s edition, which said all three county commissioners favored raising the correctional facilities tax rate from 0.13% to 0.20% to save money toward future construction of a new jail.
A review of our recordings of county meetings show that Commissioners Mike Watson and Todd Sanderson endorsed that action at a May 3 meeting with the DeKalb County Council. However, Hartman was not in attendance at that meeting.
“I don’t recall saying I was in favor of this tax,” Hartman said Wednesday in an email message. “In theory, it’s not a bad idea to accumulate money before we build, but we are already doing that. The county has $600,000 in the new jail accumulation fund, and l hope the council will continue adding to that fund. In addition to that, the county is over-collecting on the community corrections bond, which can be used for building the new jail in the future.”
At its current rate of 0.13%, the tax is collecting more money than needed to make payments on a bond that borrowed funds to build the Community Corrections Center.
After Watson proposed increasing the correctional facilities tax rate in the May 3 meeting, Sanderson added, “I agree with Mike on the raising the jail LOIT tax.” He suggested it could bring in about $750,000 a year.
Sanderson referred to County Council President Rick Ring’s comment that the county has only 22 years to use the correctional facility tax — a period that began when it was enacted in 2018 to pay for a new Community Corrections Center at the west edge of Auburn.
“As you said, that’s limited. I think we need to jump on that money, because it all goes toward the jail,” Sanderson said May 3.
Sanderson added that he does not trust an architect’s cost estimate of $28 million to build a new jail because of steep inflation, and he does not favor building now.
“The good thing that we can do moving forward, I think, though, is if we bring this tax up to its max, with that money coming in, and uses some CARES money to start building infrastructure” at the proposed site for a new jail, next to the Community Corrections Center, Sanderson said on May 3.
The county is receiving an estimated $8.3 million from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and. Economic Security Act. On Monday, the county’s financial adviser, Jeff Peters, told county officials that jail infrastructure might not be an eligible use for CARES money.
At a meeting of the commissioners on May 10, Hartman and Sanderson said they do not favor building a new jail now, because construction prices are inflated. Watson disagreed, saying he does not believe prices for a new jail will be reduced in the future.
At their May 10 meeting, the commissioners discussed how much money might be collected by increasing the correctional facilities tax from 0.13% to 0.2%.
“We’re going to have a lot of cash in the bank if they go up to 0.2%,” Sanderson said. He speculated that it could raised $8 million or more to use as a down payment on a new jail.
However, Hartman did not say he favored raising the correctional facilities tax during that discussion of its potential results.
At Monday’s meeting of the DeKalb County Council, Ring introduced an ordinance to raise the correctional facilities tax rate from 0.13% to 0.2% and mentioned the advantages of doing so.
However, none of the other five council members present made a motion to introduce the ordinance. No one made any comments about why they did not favor raising the tax rate.
