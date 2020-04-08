AUBURN — The Auburn Common Council met Tuesday and approved an amendment to the legal description of an ordinance rezoning the site for the Sterling/Astral of Auburn Senior Living facility.
Developers are preparing the site to construct a three-story building with 154 units for independent living, assisted living and memory care residents.
The 11.7-acre site at 2144 S.R. 8 lies to the west of Holiday Inn Express and across the highway from Van’s Home Center.
Council members took no other significant action in a 12-minute meeting at the City Hall council chambers.
Two members attended by a conference call, and those present arranged themselves to create greater spacing for social distancing rules.
