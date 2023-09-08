Auburn board approves MOU with industry

AUBURN — Another step in the process.
Tuesday, the Auburn Board of Works approved a memorandum of understanding between the city and DeKalb Metal Finishing that will accomplish several objectives in the coming years.
It will eventually lead to relocating DeKalb Metal Finishing’s truck docks from 15th Street to Hazel Street. It will also lead to assistance in the city’s efforts to create a legacy project in the adjacent Memorial Park.
While it’s considered a separate item from the park project, Mayor Mike Ley said the MOU with DeKalb Metal Finishing “goes hand in hand with the redevelopment that we anticipate of Memorial Park.”
In 2021, Auburn was one of 12 communities selected to receive a HELP grant — a $1 million matching grant through the federal American Rescue Plan Act — to be matched with local funds.
Auburn’s proposed legacy project will be a complete makeover of Memorial Park. That will include walking trails around the existing pavilion, new play equipment for different age groups, drinking fountains, a new sports field, a basketbal court, pickle ball courts and an area for dogs.
The MOU outlines a three-year timeline.
“As part of that, (DeKalb Metal Finishing) will purchase some property — approximately 2.7 acres, plus or minus, depending on the actual survey — for the average of two appraisals, which we anticipate will be $120,500,” Ley said.
“Additional to that, they will give a donation toward Memorial Park of another $100,000 to be used toward that park.
“There is a commitment on their behalf to pay for the demolition of some of the structures in Memorial Park, some dugouts, the structure behind home plate, and removing the sand from the ball field, a commitment to relocate some of the trees that would be on that 2.7 acres that they would purchase back into the park, and a commitment to plant an additional 12 or 15 trees in Memorial Park,” Ley said.
“The city has commitments to rezone the property properly that would accommodate their current use,” he continued.
In response to a question by board member Danny McAfee, City Attorney Erik Weber said the statute the city is following allows for the conveyance of park property to an adjacent property.
“It does require two appraisals, and then it requires the park board to approve, which they have done, and then it requires the city council to approve,” Weber explained.
“There are several steps to it but it does not require us to go out and take a formal bid because of it being adjacent to an amount of real estate.
“Getting the truck traffic off of 15th Street has been an ongoing issue,” Weber stated.
“The opportunity to do this correctly has finally made itself known, and this is certainly the time to act on it,” board member Herb Horrom said. “The benefit to both sides is very, very good indeed.”
In other business, the board approved infrastructure plans for a new development.
On behalf of developer Todd Ramsey, City Planner Jim Cadoret sought infrastructure plan approval for the two-lot Speed subdivision.
It will be located south of Walmart. It would include a 600-foot extension of Ley Drive, ending with a cul-de-sac. One of the lots has been sold, Cadoret said.
The board approved an excavating permit request from Lougheed Engineering to install groundwater monitoring wells.
The wells will be located within the sidewalk area on both sides of 9th Street east of Jackson Street, Cadoret said. The purpose is to monitor conditions after the removal of the underground storage tanks from an old gas station that was once located at the southeast corner of the intersection.
The monitoring wells will have a 18-inch cut in the concrete and be about 15 feet deep. The wells will be in the ground for 6-12 months, Cadoret said. The wells will have metal caps. When the wells are removed, the concrete will be repaired.
At the request of City Engineer Daryl McConnell, the board granted a certificate of substantial completion of the 7th Street sidewalk project by M.F. Projects LLC.
One final invoice has not been submitted, McConnell said. “We believe we are coming in under. Exactly how much, we can’t say for sure, but we are coming in under,” McConnell said. “Things went very well.”
Horrom said he has received several comments praising how the area looks, despite the loss of several shade trees. The project included planting of a number of trees.
The board granted a street closure request. At the request of McIntyre Place, Jackson Street will be closed between 7th and 9th streets and 8th Street from Main to Jackson, from 5-9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13 for a children’s fall festival event.
