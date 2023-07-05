Flea market planned during
St. Joe Pickle Festival
ST. JOE — St. Mark Lutheran Church, 302 Washington St., St. Joe, is holding its annual flea market and lunch counter during the Pickle Festival.
Flea market and food hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, July 14 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 15.
Featured items include a toolbox for a pick-up truck, rocking horse for small children, baskets, small kitchen appliances, holiday decorations, books, home decor, jewelry, purses, shoes, clothes, handmade items, grills and much more.
The lunch counter will have sandwiches, pie, chips and other baked goods and drinks.
A shuttle will be available for visitors from the festival grounds to the church. The church is handicap accessible.
Back to School Bash is Sunday
BUTLER — The Butler Back to School Bash backpack and school supply giveway will take place from 2-5 p.m. Sunday in Maxton Park, 695 E. Green St.
Children must be present. One backpack will be given to each child while supplies last.
There will be free hot dogs and drinks while supplies last, donated by the Butler Main Street Association.
Refuge Community Church will given away free shoes to children in grades K-12. Children must be present. One pair will be given to each child while supplies last.
Free kids’ haircuts will take place on site on a first-come, first-served basis.
This event is being put on by the DeKalb County Eastern Community Event organizers with help from the Refuge Community Church.
Farmers market is open Saturday
BUTLER — The farmers market has returned to Butler.
The market will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each Saturday through October in the west parking lot at the Butler Police Department, 120 W. Main St.
This is open to fruits, vegetables, plants, crafts, bakers, and artists, food vendors and food trucks.
For more information, contact Melissa Herrmann at 570-2309 or by email at melissa.herrman@yahoo.com.
Filling Station Youth Center
BUTLER — The Filling Station Youth Center, 315 S. Federal St., is open for youth ages 4-17.
The center is open from 4-6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, and from 7-10 p.m. Friday.
Tween nights, for those in fifth grade and up, are the first and second Saturdays of each month from 7-10 p.m.
The youth center is open year round except for in July. All food and activities are free at the youth center.
Helping Hands has new home
BUTLER — The Helping Hands clothing ministry has a new home.
The clothing ministry has moved to 108 E. Main St., just east of the stoplight in Butler.
Helping Hands is open from 10 a.m. to noon each Saturday. The selection of second-hand items is always growing, with something new with each visit.
Helping Hands is a ministry of Christ’s Church at Butler.
Eastpoint Community Church
BUTLER — Eastpoint Community Church will hold dinner church at 4 p.m. Sundays at the Refuge Community Church, 173 W. Oak St., Butler.
Butler lists meeting schedule
BUTLER — The Board of Works meets at 6:30 p.m. the first and third Monday of each month in the council chamber at Butler City Hall, 215 S. Broadway. The Common Council meeting begins at 7 p.m. the first and third Monday each month.
St. Joe lists meeting schedule
ST. JOE — The St. Joe Town Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of each month in the St. Joe Town Hall, 204 Washington St.
The utility office is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. The office may be reached at 337-5449.
